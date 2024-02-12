Trudeau's Nazi celebration in Parliament hands Putin propaganda win

E-transfer (Canada):

On Friday's livestream, Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant discussed how Justin Trudeau provided Vladimir Putin with a propaganda victory by celebrating a former Nazi in Parliament.

On September 22, 2023, 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka was honoured and given a standing ovation in Parliament as a hero for fighting the Russians during WWll.

In his recent interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Putin brought up the shameful incident in Canadian Parliament more than once.

In his interview with Tucker Carlson, Russian President Putin calls out Canada's Parliament and Ukrainian President Zelensky for giving a standing ovation to a former Nazi in the House of Commons.https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/2TPqoQNapC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 9, 2024

Speaking about the mishap, Ezra said, "Justin Trudeau invited a bonafide Nazi SS officer to Parliament. Now Putin adds a detail I was not sure of. He claims that Yaroslav Hunka actually murdered Jews and others. I was unaware of that although I understand in the Nazi SS that was sort of a right of passage."

"Thanks Justin Trudeau for giving Vladimir Putin a talking point," he added.

Discussing Putin's interview with Carlson, Ezra said, "I learned that Vladimir Putin is physically and mentally stronger than Joe Biden. You could probably guess that. I learned that Vladimir Putin thinks about his country in the sweep of history and destiny and national interests."

"He thinks about his country's long-term future in ways that our western leaders do not. I learned that Vladimir Putin is not used to the back-and-forth banter as democratic politicians are because there's no vibrant, antagonistic, pluralist press core in Russia so he's used to giving long, professorial answers to people who just sit there and take notes."

Ezra also spoke critically of Putin, saying, "My view is that he is an authoritarian ruler who violates civil liberties, who invades other countries, who abuses his own citizens but also abuses the West."

