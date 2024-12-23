Trudeau’s anti-Islamophobia rep makes OUTRAGEOUS comments on German Christmas massacre
The ‘senseless attack at a Christmas market that demonstrates how anti-Muslim discourse, hate & Islamophobia can have devastating impacts on our societies,’ wrote Amira Elghawaby in a social media post.
Canada’s anti-Islamophobia rep condemned alleged “hate and Islamophobia” after five people were killed at a German Christmas market.
Taleb A., 50, plowed through a Magdeburg crowd Friday evening in his black BMW, where he was arrested by law enforcement soon after.
“Thinking of those who have lost loved ones and those who were injured in a senseless attack at a Christmas market that demonstrates how anti-Muslim discourse, hate & Islamophobia can have devastating impacts on our societies,” wrote Amira Elghawaby in a post to X.
Justin Trudeau must fire Amira Elghawaby from her position as 'Canada’s Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia' due to her odious, discriminatory and polarizing comments about Quebec province.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 2, 2023
FULL REPORT from @ThevoiceAlexa: https://t.co/raH6E5EMyo pic.twitter.com/J4DecR2ou0
Representative Elghawaby widely considers herself an advocate for Canada’s 1.8 million Muslims, and beyond. “I have been working to ensure Canada has adequate tools to safeguard the rights and dignity of Canadian Muslims,” she wrote in an earlier report.
“We have launched resources and connected communities to the federal government. We are also working internally towards systemic change called for by Muslim communities.”
The Trudeau government appointed Elghawaby to a $ 191,000-a-year cabinet adviser role last January. Since then, Elghawaby expressed support for “online harms” legislation to regulate “extremist views.”
“If we don’t get a handle on the hate, the misinformation that’s fueling a lot of the extremist views that are harming us … Muslims, then it’s almost two steps forward, three steps back,” she said.
Heartbreak in Germany 💔— Amira Elghawaby (@AmiraElghawaby) December 21, 2024
Thinking of those who have lost loved ones and those who were injured in a senseless attack at a Christmas market that demonstrates how anti-Muslim discourse, hate & Islamophobia can have devastating impacts on our societies. https://t.co/NQ0ed2XWHY
According to media reports, Taleb’s social media contained anti-Islam conjecture and praise for ex-Muslims who left the faith. He also described himself as a former Muslim.
“At this point, we can only say for sure that the perpetrator was evidently Islamophobic – we can confirm that. Everything else is a matter for further investigation and we have to wait,” German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told reporters on Saturday.
Taleb appeared to despise the rampant “Islamism of Europe” and voiced support for the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, a right-wing populist party which has gained momentum in recent years.
One terrorism expert says he has never come across a mass murder with Taleb’s profile. The psychiatry and psychotherapy specialist had residency in Germany spanning two decades.
“A 50-year-old Saudi ex-Muslim who lives in East Germany, loves the AfD and wants to punish Germany for its tolerance towards Islamists — that really wasn’t on my radar,” said Peter Neumann, the expert.
Amira Elghawaby isn't really Trudeau's Islamophobia commissioner.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) December 21, 2023
Her real job is to undermine claims of antisemitism, and constantly shift the subject away from antisemitism, especially antisemitism by Canadian Muslims. https://t.co/s4Jm0dLvDu
“She [Elghawaby] has demonstrated throughout her years sensitivity and openness,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters then. However, her appointment is not without controversy.
The former journalist and activist, described Jews as “hostage takers” in a 2021 Toronto Star column, reported Blacklock’s. Gazans were “long held hostage by the Israeli government,” she wrote. “Call out Israel’s actions, not only Hamas’ rockets.”
On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists killed or kidnapped more than 1,400 Jews in Israel, including eight dual Canadian citizens. Parliament recognized Hamas as a terrorist entity in November of 2002.
In other Star columns, she described Canada Day as a celebration of “Judeo-Christian storytelling” that should be cancelled and called the monarchy “one of the most powerful symbols of racial oppression.”
Pierre Poilievre promises to eliminate the position of "Minister of Islamophobia" when he takes power— The Pleb 🌍 Reporter (@truckdriverpleb) December 22, 2024
All WOKE nonsense will be defunded pic.twitter.com/lLbRYJ4nbc
Pierre Poilievre, the Official Opposition leader, condemned the representative in a recent interview. “Have these Special Representatives been out in these streets shutting down these riots?” he said.
“Every time there’s a problem, Justin Trudeau creates a new bureaucracy. He creates a new high-paid position for someone with a corner office … and the problem gets worse.”
The reporter asked Poilievre if Elghawaby would lose her role under a Conservative government. “I think these posts are useless,” he said. “We have to stop dividing people by race, ethnicity, [and] religion.”
Preliminary data shows 2,384 hate crimes were reported to police in the first six months of 2024, according to Statistics Canada.
“Hate crimes targeting a race or ethnicity (48%) made up the largest proportion during the six-month period, followed by those targeting a religion (29%),” reads the report.
“There’s never been more racism and racial tensions than under nine years of Justin Trudeau,” continued Poilievre, who says there’s been a 250% increase in police-reported hate crimes during that period.
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-12-23 15:23:20 -0500@AmiraElghawaby must be fired. It’s not “anti-Muslim” discourse which caused this massacre. It’s jihadism that caused it. What we non Muslims are against is the rancid hatred of Jews, Christians, and any other religion by Islamists. We’re tired of that camel pushing his nose further into our tent. We’re tired also of Liberals telling us we should be ashamed of the Judaeo-Christian heritage Canada is blessed with. We’re also tired of foreigners coming into our country and telling us how to live. People come here to escape religious intolerance, only to find it followed them here.
-
S M commented 2024-12-23 14:12:42 -0500So the person that drove his BMW through hundreds of human beings at a Christmas Market was Muslin Dr ??? What does this tell the world, so when an educated Dr has this non existent respect for human life can we now imagine what the average person is capable of, this goes to explain what Canada and other parts of the world are seeing with immigration. This is not the kind of culture that needs to be imported or tolerated, this is called “culture destroying,” and we all know this, the immigration door needs to swing out not in. One of the root causes of these engineered problems here in Canada is Trudeau and his Liberal party, these people sit behind him like “Stoned Bobbleheads” nodding and bouncing in agreement and joy when he attempts to say something intelligent, which I have yet to see. Unqualified leadership supported by a gallery of like minded Bobbleheads; it’s not difficult to predict the outcome when this is what you have to work with.
Merry Christmas to all,
ps. Canadians, we have many years of accountability repairs ahead of us.