Trump admin says Epstein had no 'client list,' died by suicide

A memo obtained by Axios reveals the Justice Department and FBI, under President Trump, found no evidence to support claims that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein blackmailed powerful figures, maintained a "client list," or was murdered.

The administration also released raw and "enhanced" video versions indicating no one entered Epstein's Manhattan prison area the night he died in 2019.

It backs the medical examiner's suicide finding, the memo claims.

Since Epstein's 2019 death, rumors have swirled that his client list would implicate high-profile individuals in sex crimes.

"Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither of those ends," the memo adds.

Before their appointments, current FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino, then social media influencers, questioned Epstein's death. However, they now state he committed suicide, a position that officially contradicts prior claims about Epstein's activities and death that the Trump administration previously advanced.

Despite this, many online maintain that Epstein was murdered to conceal crimes that they allege implicated government officials, celebrities, and business leaders.

No further charges are expected, the memo said. "We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."

Attorney General Pam Bondi now faces scrutiny following prior remarks suggesting a client list existed, reported Newsweek. In February, Bondi claimed an alleged client list was on her desk and would be released soon, though no documents have linked Epstein's crimes to famous individuals.

The Epstein case, already fueling public fervor, saw further controversy when Bondi revealed thousands of previously undisclosed documents, ordering the FBI to release the "full and complete Epstein files," including any videos.

Bondi stated in May that the FBI was reviewing "tens of thousands of videos" of Epstein with children or child pornography, fueling suspicions that damaging details about Epstein or other prominent figures remain hidden due to delayed document release.

The DOJ and FBI found most records were court-sealed to protect victims of child exploitation, and only a fraction would have been public had Epstein gone to trial.

President Trump campaigned last year on the promise of disclosing more Epstein files after years of pressure from his base, though the initial rollout fell short of expectations.

"GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!" Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., wrote on social media at the time, calling the rollout a "complete disappointment."

Phase I included Epstein's flight logs and Ghislaine Maxwell's redacted address book, which have long circulated social media.

On July 1, the Associated Press reported that lawyers and law enforcement officials involved in the criminal cases of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell stated they had no knowledge of a trove of recordings as described by Bondi.

Epstein, accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls in the early 2000s, served 13 months in jail. He was federally indicted in 2019, during Trump's first term.

Maxwell, a former associate, is serving 20 years for child sex trafficking.

Elon Musk, a former Trump ally, called this the "final straw" after their dramatic fallout over Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill and Musk's claim that the president withheld Epstein files due to his own involvement. Musk later regretted the remark.

The president has dismissed the claim, saying he "had nothing to do with it."

Questions persist about Trump's name in government Epstein files due to their 1990s acquaintance and shared party attendance.

"Stuff like this does not improve people's faith in government," Musk posted on X.