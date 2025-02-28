U.S. admin disappoints with slow burn release of Epstein files

The Trump administration rolled out Phase I of the Epstein files Thursday, but fell short of meeting the expectations of the American people.

Among the disclosed information included flight log copies aboard Epstein’s private plane, as well as a heavily redacted photocopy of an address book compiled by his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. However, those documents that have been circulating social media for years, reported the Associated Press.

“GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., wrote on social media, calling the rollout a “complete disappointment.”

GET US THE… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) February 27, 2025

Government documents concerning Jeffrey Epstein, a deceased financier and child sex trafficker, were tabled by the U.S. Department of Justice and Attorney General Pam Bondi, who earlier hyped up the release during media interviews.

However, the trove of documents failed to meet expectations yesterday, despite a commitment to transparency from department officials.

Attached to the dossier includes an anti-climatic note downplaying their significance. “The first phase of declassified files largely contains documents that have been previously leaked but never released in a formal capacity by the U.S. Government,” it said.

The documents did not tie Epstein’s crimes to famous people, which some believed were the bulk of his clientele.

The Files Include A Redacted List of 254 Underage Victims, Discussions of Sex With Underaged Victims and Major Political Figures.

Over the years, successful lawsuits have released records amounting to thousands of pages, including Epstein’s criminal dockets, public disclosures and Freedom of Information Act requests.

In January 2024, a court unsealed a trove of documents pertaining to Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein victim.

The Associated Press earlier obtained emails between Manhatten jail officials into Epstein’s final days before his apparent suicide. It also revealed psychological evaluations, internal agency reports, memos and other records.

Meanwhile, President Trump campaigned last year on the promise of disclosing more Epstein files after years of pressure from his base.

Epstein, who was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls in the early 2000s, served just 13 months in jail. He was later indicted on federal charges in 2019, when Trump served his first term in the Oval Office.

Social media influencers and citizen journalists were the first to receive access to the Epstein files rather than the legacy media.

Attorney General Bondi later penned a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel that day on the recent discovery of more records.

She ordered the FBI to hand over “the full and complete Epstein files” to her by Friday morning. Details on those findings remain under wraps.

Bondi also directed Patel to “conduct an immediate investigation” into why the FBI did not disclose all documents.