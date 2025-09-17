Trump announces he's designating Antifa a 'major terrorist organization'

Donald Trump has declared that the United States will move to classify the left-wing activist network Antifa as a “major terrorist organization,” a move he says will allow tougher action against those who support the group.

Trump described Antifa as “A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER,” in a post on his Truth Social platform. “I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices,” Trump wrote.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. " pic.twitter.com/pTyxndHeT1 — Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) September 18, 2025

Antifa, short for “anti-fascists,” refers to a loose coalition of far-left militant groups that often claim they are “not a singular entity” to avoid direct accountability. The terrorist designation would enable the US Justice Department to prosecute individuals who provide material support to the organisation.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, Trump said he would move forward with the plan if it was backed by Attorney General Pam Bondi and other Cabinet members. “It’s something I would do, yeah,” Trump said. “I would do that 100 per cent. Antifa is terrible.”

President Trump has announced he will designate Antifa a terrorist organization. I'm going to go live at Ngo Comment at 9 p.m. ET to share some of my thoughts. You should listen: https://t.co/bWGEHQkrDR pic.twitter.com/nsmxIoFMc6 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 18, 2025

Senator Bill Cassidy welcomed the announcement, stating: “Antifa seized upon a movement of legitimate grievances to promote violence and anarchy, working against justice for all. The President is right to recognise the destructive role of Antifa by designating them domestic terrorists.”

Cassidy, along with Senator Ted Cruz, previously introduced a 2019 Senate resolution to condemn Antifa’s violent acts and call for a domestic terror designation. Trump also floated the idea during the unrest of 2020.