Trump assassination attempt blamed on 'preventable' Secret Service errors, report says

Preventable Secret Service failures nearly led to President Trump's assassination at a Pennsylvania rally last year, a Senate committee reported Sunday.

The Republican-led Senate Homeland Security Committee found that Secret Service planning, communication, and coordination failures allowed 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks to climb onto a rooftop and open fire at a July 13, 2024, rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“It is a miracle that President Trump survived,” said Senator Rand Paul, the committee’s chairman. “What happened was inexcusable, and the consequences imposed so far do not reflect the severity of the situation.”

The Senate report states a Secret Service agent failed to broadcast a warning, preventing it from reaching Trump’s protective detail, according to Bloomberg News.

At the Butler rally, a counter-sniper wasn't briefed on long-range threats and didn't report a suspicious person, assuming another agent would.

“I’m not the only one that’s observing that area,” the sniper told investigators. “Someone else could’ve also put out the radio call.”

Crooks fired eight shots, killing firefighter Corey Comperatore and wounding two others before a Secret Service sniper killed him within seconds. His motive for the attack remains unclear as of writing.

Twenty-five minutes before Crooks fired toward Trump, a suspicious man with a rangefinder was reported outside the rally.

Just minutes before the assassination attempt, a police officer confronted the gunman. Crooks then fired eight shots at Trump, killing a local firefighter and injuring two more.

With blood on the side of his face, Trump got to his feet seconds later. He reached with his right hand, and pumped his fist in the air, mouthing the word “Fight” several times.

Supporters in the crowd cheered and chanted: “USA. USA. USA.” Trump’s motorcade left the venue moments later.

Trump credits turning from the crowd to look at a screen for saving him from death, a rare action for him.

The Secret Service suspended six agents on the ground that day for up to 42 days without pay.

The committee probe, with 17 interviews and over 75,000 pages of documents, revealed repeated security requests were denied or unfulfilled in the months leading to the Butler rally.

Agents avoided further requests, believing headquarters would deny them, the report states.

The attack represents the most serious attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981, jolting the 2024 presidential campaign.

Crooks, a registered Republican, donated $15 to the Progressive Turnout Project in 2021. His motive for the shooting remains unclear.