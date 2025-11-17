Trump concedes on push to release Epstein files: 'We have nothing to hide'

U.S. President Donald Trump, who previously opposed releasing the Epstein files, is now urging House Republicans to vote in favour of the proposal.

Trump yesterday urged House Republicans to release the Epstein files, writing on Truth Social, “we have nothing to hide.” His statement came amid an intense GOP internal struggle over the files, including a bitter disagreement with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former fierce supporter of Trump.

The 79-year-old Republican dismissed the “Epstein hoax” by Democrats, following leaked emails where the disgraced financier implied Trump “knew about the girls.”

Critics claim Trump, who denies the accusations, is trying to conceal alleged wrongdoing by blocking the vote.

Trump's shift implies supporters have enough House votes to pass the measure, though its Senate fate is unclear. This is a rare instance of Trump conceding to GOP opposition, having largely consolidated power in the Republican Party during his time in, and return to, office.

“I DON’T CARE!” Trump wrote in his social media post. “All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT.”

Proponents predict a significant House victory this week, with many Republicans expected to defy GOP leadership and the president's previous demand by voting for the bill. It mandates the Justice Department release all Epstein files, communications, and information on his prison death investigation, though victim details and ongoing federal investigation data may be redacted.

Rep. Thomas Massie believes “100 or more” Republicans could vote for the legislation, hoping for a veto-proof majority when it comes up for a vote.

Republicans vote against resolution demanding release of Epstein files



Amid controversy, President Trump urged people to move on from discussing Epstein, calling it a 'waste' of time.https://t.co/jVIIe6Ak6c — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 15, 2025

Reps. Massie and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) filed a discharge petition in July to force a House floor vote on their bill, a rarely successful move that bypasses leadership. Three Republicans — Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace and Lauren Boebert — joined Rep. Massie in signing the discharge petition.

Trump recently broke with Greene, threatening a 2026 endorsement against her “if the right person runs.” Greene attributes the split “unfortunately” to her pushing for transparency on the Epstein files, despite the women she spoke with denying that Trump ever acted improperly.

New documents, including a 2019 Epstein email claiming Trump “knew about the girls,” raise questions ahead of the vote. It suggests Trump knew about Epstein's crimes, with one stating he “spent hours” with a victim, whose name had been redacted, and another calling him “dirty.”

“The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump. The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in response.

After the email release, Trump demanded AG Pam Bondi and the FBI investigate Bill Clinton (a Democrat) and former Harvard president Larry Summers, Clinton's treasury secretary, for Epstein ties. This contradicted a July memo where the FBI and Justice Department stated they found no evidence to investigate uncharged third parties.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi allegedly informed President Trump in May that his name was in documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.



READ MORE: https://t.co/1HODUgntCE pic.twitter.com/9UrMZFd0bv — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 26, 2025

The White House accused Democrats of selectively leaking emails to smear the Republican president, while House Oversight Democrats say the messages “raise serious questions” about Trump's knowledge of Epstein's actions.

Trump's link to Epstein is confirmed by his inclusion in Justice Department records on the sex-trafficking investigation released in February. However, he has never been accused of wrongdoing, and the presence of a name in these files does not imply guilt.

Epstein, whose alleged suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial remains controversial, had many prominent acquaintances in political and celebrity circles, including Trump. He registered as a sex offender in Florida following a 2008 guilty plea to solicitation of prostitution, including from a minor.