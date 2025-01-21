Trump halts new foreign aid, puts ‘America First’

Among the litany of executive orders signed by U.S. President Donald Trump includes the halting of new foreign aid. Unless it serves the strategic goals of America, it’s getting cut, reported the Daily Mail.

The incoming administration is taking explicit aim at radical groups and organizations that access taxpayer handouts to promote a “diversity, equity, inclusion” agenda.

It aligns with Trump’s “America First” strategy, cutting upwards of $76 billion in annual aid -- a hallmark policy from his first term in office.

“The United States and American citizens have been some of the most generous people in the entire world,” a Trump policy adviser told Daily Mail.

“But at this point, we have to understand that foreign policy is domestic policy,” they said, “and if this is not aligned with our interests, then Uncle Sam should not be opening up his pocketbook any longer.”

The executive order was among the first Trump signed after being sworn into office as the 47th President of the United States of America yesterday.

Among the recipients of U.S. aid includes the Helping Hand for Relief and Development, who has well-documented ties to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a sectarian terror group.

The controversial United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which distributes tens of millions of dollars to displaced Palestinians, is likely another first on the chopping block. At least nine staff members had alleged ties to the October 7 terror attacks in Israel.

In addition, aid sent to Afghanistan raised grave concerns as the Taliban upper echelon accessed funds for nearly 20 years.

“'Do you know that we pay billions of dollars a year ... to Afghanistan? Do you know that?” Trump said in his inaugural speech. The war-torn country received roughly $3 billion in aid since U.S. troops left in August 2021.

According to a Trump policy adviser, the shift in foreign policy aligns the American bureaucracy with American interests. “In many cases, [funding is] antithetical to our values,” they said, noting it often destabilizes world peace.

The aid promotes values in foreign countries that are “directly inverse to harmonious and stable relations, internal to and between countries,” the adviser continued.

All new foreign aid requests will be subject to a review and approval process by either the Secretary of State or by someone the president designates personally.