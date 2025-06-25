Trump lauds conclusion of '12-day war' between Israel and Iran

Prior to heading back from the Rebel News Cruise, Ezra Levant discussed President Trump's announcement that the "12-day war" between Israel and Iran has reached its conclusion.

The announcement came just two days after U.S. air strikes hit three of Iran's nuclear facilities, most notably Fordow, which is buried up to 90 metres beneath a mountain.

After the U.S. strikes on the Iranian regime's nuclear sites, Iran responded by launching missiles in the direction of American soldiers stationed in Qatar. However as Ezra explained, this response appears to have been a largely symbolic action in an attempt to portray power to their own population.

"I think the retaliation against the American strike on their nukes, by lobbing some missiles into Qatar, after warning Qatar, I think that was a largely symbolic reaction because they knew if they actually fired back in a serious way America would flatten them," he said.

Ezra also criticized Mark Carney's lacklustre response to Iran's missile strikes on Israeli civilians. "Where was Mark Carney's denunciation of those missile attacks on Israel civilians ... Iranians actually hit an Israeli hospital in the city of Beersheba, which by the way, there's a lot of Arabs there, it's about half Arab," he said.

Although there were reportedly initial breaches in the Israel-Iran ceasefire agreement, both sides have agreed to the terms and recommitted to the agreement.