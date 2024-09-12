Trump a ‘Racist’ and ‘Extremist’ according to Mexicans

E-transfer (Canada):

Mexicans expressed their views on the upcoming American presidential election by preferring Kamala Harris's open borders stance over Donald

Trump's hardline approach.

During my visit to Mexico City to cover the Conservative Political Action Conference in Polanco, I took to the streets to gauge Mexican opinions on the two U.S. presidential candidates. With the American election approaching rapidly, the main concerns for U.S. citizens are the rising cost of living and the surge of illegal migrants at the southern border with Mexico.

Unsurprisingly, most Mexicans were in favor of the progressive candidate Kamala Harris, largely due to her less stringent stance on border enforcement. On the other hand, Donald Trump was largely viewed as an extremist and racist who harbors animosity towards Mexicans.

I engaged in discussions about immigration and whether they believe illegal crossings should be stopped. One interviewee suggested, "I think there are ways to handle immigration that don’t negatively impact the Mexican community as much," criticizing Trump’s hardline policies.

Another person commented, "Trump has been somewhat racist towards Mexicans," reflecting the widespread resentment toward his border

policies.

Support for the Democratic platform, particularly Kamala Harris, was evident. One participant noted, "I align more with Kamala Harris' ideology," appreciating her more moderate approach to immigration compared to Trump. However, Harris was not without her critics. "Neither the Democratic nor Republican platforms have provided a satisfactory

response," another interviewee said, expressing disappointment with both parties' handling of foreign policy and migrant rights.

One person voiced the opinion that migration is a right, which aligns with Harris supporters. "It’s important to remember that people come to the U.S. not to visit Disneyland, but to escape violence and poverty," remarked a participant. There is also growing recognition that solutions lie not in closing borders but in improving conditions in migrants' countries of

origin. "As long as there's no balanced development across Latin America, people will continue to come," another added.

Overall, the opinions I gathered reflect a strong preference among Mexicans for Kamala Harris and her more open approach to borders. This support may influence many newcomers to vote for the party that is more welcoming to them—the Democrats.