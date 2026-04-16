'Trump, stay the course': Thousands of Iranian Canadians rally in Ottawa

On Saturday, April 11, Iranian Canadians gathered once again to make their voices heard. This time, the largest protest in the province took place in the capital, Ottawa, with an estimated 6,000 people in attendance, all with one message: “Trump, stay the course.”

بدون تردید، اتاوا در اولویت اصلی ما قرار دارد و حضور در این شهر از اهمیت و اثرگذاری بالاتری برخوردار است.



با توجه به استقرار سفارت ایالات متحده، پارلمان و دفتر نخست‌وزیری در اتاوا، تمرکز حضور در این شهر می‌تواند نقش تعیین‌کننده‌تری در تحقق اهداف ما داشته باشد؛ از این‌رو، در صورت… pic.twitter.com/8ux5Dop2t3 — Salar Gholami (@salargholamiii) April 9, 2026

Ottawa’s rally began with expressions of gratitude toward the United States for its actions thus far, with “The Star-Spangled Banner” played and chants of “U.S.A.! U.S.A.!” before the march to Parliament Hill commenced.

I spoke with everyday Iranian Canadians about their hopes for their families back home and for the future of their country, and all of them expressed the same message: no regime change has taken place, the mission must be completed, and Reza Pahlavi must serve as the transitional leader.

These same sentiments were echoed by rally organizers, prominent human rights activists and Conservative MPs standing alongside the will of the people.

Iranians sang The Star-Spangled Banner 🇺🇸 and followed it with chants of “USA! USA!” outside the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/Js2LsGcEZY — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) April 11, 2026

You may be aware of the recent ceasefire between the Islamic Republic in Iran, the U.S. and Israel. What you may not be aware of is Iranians’ reaction to this.

Many narratives are circulating online suggesting that Iranians are happy about the ceasefire. After all, why would they want their country to be bombed? But if you’ve been following the conflict closely, you would know that this is absolutely not the case, nor does it reflect the sentiments of the majority of Iranians.

“We must deport every single IRGC official still walking our streets and intimidating our people.”

Conservative MP Shuv Majumdar (@shuvmajumdar) delivered a strong speech at the anti-regime Iranian protest in Ottawa in support of the demonstrators. pic.twitter.com/rp7LF2uf7o — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) April 11, 2026

Iranians are overwhelmingly opposed to this ceasefire. Why? One key reason, highlighted at this event, is that it allows the regime to shift its focus away from the war and back toward executions within Iran.

At least 656 Iranians have been executed in the first three months of 2026, merely for protesting for basic rights. This estimate is modest considering Iran has been largely offline for nearly 50 days.

This does not include the roughly 40,000 Iranians who were reportedly slaughtered in just 48 hours in January, as well as tens of thousands more who were reportedly killed by machine gun fire and chemical warfare since protest crackdowns began late last year.

Those deaths were all caused by the occupying regime in control of the country — not America or Israel — but the Islamic Republic in Iran. The regime in Iran is responsible for far more deaths than the war that has largely targeted regime officials and military sites, yet the left continues calling for “no war with Iran,” effectively calling for more deaths of innocent Iranians who only want freedom.

The war, which is being referred to by most Iranians as a rescue mission, must continue until the regime is completely toppled.

No regime change has taken place, and Saturday’s demonstration in the capital was a direct call on President Trump not to negotiate with the mullahs still in power, but to bring an end to their rule entirely.

Only a free Iran, under the transitional leadership of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, will suffice for Iranians both inside and outside the country, and they will continue to demonstrate until that goal is achieved.