BREAKING: Trump tackles open borders, wokeness with latest Executive Orders

President Trump imposes a stricter approach to immigration and vehement opposition to radical gender ideology with his first Executive Orders.

Alex Dhaliwal
  January 20, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump signed dozens of executive orders Monday, setting the tone for his second term in office.

The historic orders emphasize a stricter approach to immigration, opposition to radical gender ideology, and more, reported the Daily Mail.

Many of his orders crack down on illegal immigration and the southern border crisis, which supporters consider a top priority for his administration.

Among the historic orders include ending birthright citizenship, which prior governments gave to the children of illegal immigrants. The military will also be mobilized to close America’s southern border. Millions entered the country illegally under President Joe Biden.

President Trump earlier vowed the largest deportation effort in U.S. history, which includes ending the controversial catch-and-release policy. It permitted illegal immigrants  entry into America as they awaited a ruling on their refugee claims. 

He also designated cartels as terror groups to counter rising human and drug trafficking at the border, and promised to finally complete his border wall.

Among the other orders include attacks on “woke” social policies tabled by the outgoing Biden administration. 

Since 2022, Biden's State Department has permitted a third gender, labeled X, on passports as part of legislative protections for transgender Americans. Trump, meanwhile, pledged to eradicate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices and declared only two genders exist: male and female.

Now, the State Department, Department of Homeland Security and other agencies will only recognize two genders on government-issued documents, including IDs.

A White House official told the Daily Mail that the order is about “restoring sanity” to America.

