Tulsi Gabbard and Tucker Carlson explain why the media wants to silence Joe Rogan

Former Democrat congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard says that the biggest reason the left-wing establishment wants to silence Joe Rogan is that “he can’t be put in a box, and he can’t be controlled.”

Speaking to Fox News host Tucker Carlson about the ongoing efforts to cancel Joe Rogan and his number one hit podcast on Spotify, the former Hawaii representative argued that every American should be concerned when they see people being censored or bullied into silence.

“You know who is for censorship? Weak people are for censorship. I can’t handle what you are throwing at me, shut up or else. Strong people don’t behave that way. Only the weak,” Carlson said ahead of introducing Gabbard. “Everybody knows that. They can smell it. And the reason Joe Rogan is successful? Because he’s not weak. That is the truth.”

“It’s hard to imagine they are going to pull Joe Rogan off the air, but you don’t know once the ball starts rolling. What do you make of the attempts to censor Joe Rogan?” Carlson asked.

In response, Gabbard said that Americans should see attempts to deplatform and silence Rogan as a strong indicator of the danger everyone faces as a society in the United States.

“It is yet the latest indicator about the real danger we are facing as a society right now in this country, is that this fundamental freedom guaranteed to every one of us as Americans, this freedom of speech, is being threatened,” Gabbard said.

“People are being intimidated, their financial security is being threatened. They are being censored or being intimidated into censoring themselves. This freedom is the fabric of our Constitution, and the fact that this is what we are facing, that the powers that be decide if we don’t like the things that you are saying then we will find a way to silence you and censor you.”

“This is something that every single American should be afraid of because we need to have the confidence in America that we can express ourselves, that we have the freedom to speak without the threat of punishment looming over us,” Gabbard continued. “That right there is literally the difference between living in a democracy or living in a dictatorship.”

“I think that is exactly right and for the White House press secretary to call for censorship from the podium in the White House briefing room is really — I’ve never seen anything like that ever, and I’m 52,” replied Carlson, referencing a request from White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki to take further action against Joe Rogan.

“Ultimately our view is that it’s a good step, it’s a positive step, but there’s more that can be done,” said Psaki after Spotify announced plans to impose a disclaimer before Rogan’s show.

“I think this is revealing, and I think that is why it was worth talking about,” Carlson stated, remarking that Rogan isn’t a “right-winger” or someone that the legacy media could dismiss as a “scary Q-Anon character.”

“They simply hate him because he asked obvious questions, or am I missing something,” Carlson concluded.

“You are not missing something. He is somebody who is curious, he encourages dialogue. Of course he’s got his own opinions about things, but he can’t be put in a box and he can’t be controlled,” Gabbard said. “Again, he is one example – unfortunately, he’s not the only example, there are many others who have experienced the brunt of this punishment who are either attempted to be silenced or censored or have been.”