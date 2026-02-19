BREAKING: U.K. police arrest former prince Andrew over Epstein links

Police in England arrested the former British prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct while in office on Thursday morning. Thames Valley Police, while not naming a suspect, confirmed a man in his 60s from Norfolk was detained and remains in custody.

Andrew's arrested appears connected to his ties to the deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and comes after millions of documents have been made publicly available by the U.S. government.

King Charles, Andrew's brother, commented on the arrest, saying “What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.”

The 77-year-old King affirmed police have the royal family's “full and wholehearted support and co-operation” in the ongoing investigation. “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course,” the statement said.

No further comments would be coming about the matter, King Charles added.

BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said it was “hard to think of a much greater challenge for the Palace” to face. Reporting from the British state broadcaster suggested a “significant development” had been made in relation to the Epstein files, concerning Andrew's time as a trade envoy.

Allegations suggest Andrew, who was infamously photographed alongside Epstein in New York, passed those documents on to the disgraced financier.

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein walking in Central Park in 2010. A reminder of the controversial connections that continue to shape their legacies. #PrinceAndrew #JeffreyEpstein, #VirginiaGiuffre, #BritishRoyalFamily, #SexOffender pic.twitter.com/UhHKLki37W — Papa Hemingway (@hemmy_papa) December 29, 2024

Police have also been reportedly investigating claims involving a second woman sent to the U.K. by Epstein for a sexual encounter with the former prince, though it seems Thursday's arrest is related to the trade documents.

Currently, no charges have been formally laid by police. Searches are being carried out at properties connected to the former prince, who will likely remain in custody for between 12 and 24 hours, perhaps longer pending additional requests.

The longest possible time Andrew could be held, assuming police were granted court extensions, is 96 hours.

This story is still developing.