U.K. Heritage Party leader condemns ‘horrible’ Trudeau

In the full report, which is still to come, I sat down for a conversation with the leader of the Heritage Party and former London mayor assembly candidate in the United Kingdom, David Kurten, to talk about what comes next after England has lifted all of COVID restrictions, issues with free speech in our country, the World Economic Forum in Davos, and the trouble in Canada with Justin Trudeau with the trucker convoys.

This is a clip from this interview where David displayed solidarity with the truckers, and how he feels British politicians must condemn the actions of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who he calls a “horrible man” for the actions he has taken against his own citizens.

Keep an eye out, my full chat with David Kurten will be coming soon.