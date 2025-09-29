UK petition against mandatory digital ID SMASHES 2 million signatures

Opposition is mounting as critics call Keir Starmer’s proposed scheme a blatant threat to civil liberties.

Rebel News
  |   September 29, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

The petition calls on the UK government to commit to not introducing mandatory digital ID cards. AP/supplied

A petition opposing the government’s plan for mandatory digital ID cards has rocketed past two million signatures, fuelling a fierce national debate over privacy and state control.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveiled Labour’s proposal on Friday, announcing that every adult would need a digital ID by the end of this Parliament.

The petition, titled “Do not introduce digital ID cards,” argues that “no one should be forced to register with a state-controlled ID system,” calling it a “step towards mass surveillance and digital control.”

Only five petitions have topped one million signatures in the past decade.

Starmer insists the cards, stored on smartphones, will be an “enormous opportunity” to curb illegal working. “Let me spell it out, you will not be able to work in the United Kingdom if you do not have digital ID,” he told a conference of progressive leaders.

“It’s as simple as that because decent, pragmatic, fair-minded people, they want us to tackle the issues that they see around them.” He added that progressive politicians have been “squeamish” about stating “things that are clearly true.”

Nigel Farage blasted the plan as “un-British,” warning it would “become a means of controlling the population, of telling us what we can do or say, or even tracking where we go and what we spend.”

“During the pandemic, we had to have vaccine ID to travel and to do various things. Did that stop the pandemic spreading? No it did not. All it did was to impose costs and inconvenience on the general population. Why would anybody trust the government to hold massive data banks of information about how we live?,” he said.

Critics across the political spectrum have joined the backlash. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch dismissed the proposal as a “gimmick that will do nothing to stop the boats,” while the Liberal Democrats vowed to fight it “tooth and nail.” Reform UK labelled it a “cynical ploy” to fool voters.

Please donate to support our independent journalism in the UK

Latest News

The mainstream media is failing you. In the UK, powerful elites and biased outlets are working overtime to hide the truth from the public. That’s why Rebel News has come here all the way from Canada — to report the stories they want buried and hold the establishment accountable. But we can’t do it without your support. Our boots-on-the-ground journalism relies on people like you who believe in free speech and independent reporting. Your donation helps cover the costs of travel, investigations, and hard-hitting reports that challenge the narrative. Join the fight — stand with Rebel News and make sure the truth gets told!

Amount
£
Donation frequency
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.