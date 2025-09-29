UK petition against mandatory digital ID SMASHES 2 million signatures

A petition opposing the government’s plan for mandatory digital ID cards has rocketed past two million signatures, fuelling a fierce national debate over privacy and state control.

🚨🇬🇧 Keir Starmer can’t provide anything that resembles some form of coherent answer, when asked how Mandatory Digital ID will stop people working illegally ‼️



He knows he’s lying, we know he’s lying, he knows we all know he’s lying. pic.twitter.com/2I7LEEyHCS — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) September 28, 2025

Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveiled Labour’s proposal on Friday, announcing that every adult would need a digital ID by the end of this Parliament.

This is where Digital ID will lead.



Celebrate ‘Britcard’ if you want, but words last forever online.



One day, your great-great-grandchildren may look up your tweets and realise you welcomed tyranny with thunderous applause. pic.twitter.com/IoRrzwEynx — Alex Armstrong (@alexharmstrong) September 26, 2025

The petition, titled “Do not introduce digital ID cards,” argues that “no one should be forced to register with a state-controlled ID system,” calling it a “step towards mass surveillance and digital control.”

Only five petitions have topped one million signatures in the past decade.

The 'Brit card' is going to be based on Estonia's system, which is basically a social credit score. pic.twitter.com/K95r2zD5Dm — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 25, 2025

Starmer insists the cards, stored on smartphones, will be an “enormous opportunity” to curb illegal working. “Let me spell it out, you will not be able to work in the United Kingdom if you do not have digital ID,” he told a conference of progressive leaders.

“It’s as simple as that because decent, pragmatic, fair-minded people, they want us to tackle the issues that they see around them.” He added that progressive politicians have been “squeamish” about stating “things that are clearly true.”

So let me get this right 🤔



Your passport and driving licence is not a sufficient form of Identity....



Yet, when you apply for your new "Brit card" you will need your passport and driving licence 🤡 pic.twitter.com/SQwoF87a7w — Brunte 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@Brunte84) September 27, 2025

Nigel Farage blasted the plan as “un-British,” warning it would “become a means of controlling the population, of telling us what we can do or say, or even tracking where we go and what we spend.”

“During the pandemic, we had to have vaccine ID to travel and to do various things. Did that stop the pandemic spreading? No it did not. All it did was to impose costs and inconvenience on the general population. Why would anybody trust the government to hold massive data banks of information about how we live?,” he said.

"It's right out of the UN's Agenda 2030."



Dr. Renée Hoenderkamp: Brit Card, the UK's new mandatory digital ID, is "about surveillance and control".



"The next step on from here is digital money... all linked to your digital ID."



"Step out of line, say something they don't like,… pic.twitter.com/JKgYs7ljbp — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) September 28, 2025

Critics across the political spectrum have joined the backlash. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch dismissed the proposal as a “gimmick that will do nothing to stop the boats,” while the Liberal Democrats vowed to fight it “tooth and nail.” Reform UK labelled it a “cynical ploy” to fool voters.

Katie Hopkins on "Brit Card", the UK government's new mandatory digital ID:



"Four words you need to learn and fast: I will not comply."



"It's a centralised form of control that we do not need." pic.twitter.com/GyBf2fTSsr — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) September 26, 2025