Ottawa has yet to deliver confiscated firearms from the federal "buyback" program to Ukraine, despite vowing to do so late last year, according to CBC News.

On December 5, the eve of the Polytechnique massacre anniversary, the federal government expanded its prohibited firearms list by 324 models, bringing the total to roughly 2,500 firearms, parts, and accessories.

The Liberals announced the same day that they would send confiscated firearms to aid Ukraine's "fight for democracy" against Russia.

Under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada allocated $4.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine, a commitment later affirmed by Mark Carney in Rome.

A gun "buyback" program for legally owned, now-prohibited firearms will start later this year after a twice-extended amnesty period ends October 31.

Then-Defence Minister Bill Blair, alongside former ministers Jean-Yves Duclos and Dominic LeBlanc, announced the ban and subsequent pledge to Ukraine; of the three, only LeBlanc remained in cabinet.

"Every bit of assistance that we can offer to the Ukrainians is one step towards their victory and a worthwhile investment of our collective time and efforts," Blair stated December 5.

Canada's Defence Ministry intended to send 23 assault-style firearms models to Ukraine, later confirmed by the department. All other models will be destroyed.

Taxpayer funds will compensate businesses whether the weapons are sent to Ukraine or not. Affected firearms are estimated between 110,161 to 518,000, according to Blacklock’s.

Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed to implement an efficient compensation program for "assault-style" firearms during his election campaign.

Experts criticized the plan, arguing it was poorly organized and designed to bolster the Liberal government's gun control agenda.

"I'm not sure anyone, at any point, believed that the Canadian government was going to pay to confiscate sporting rifles from civilians and send them to a war zone in Eastern Europe," Rod Giltaca, the CEO of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, wrote CBC in a statement.

Then-Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced the start of the gun "buyback" program on December 5, involving confiscations from firearm-related businesses. Despite over six months passing, Canada has not sent any firearms to Ukraine.

Public Safety Canada reports over 12,000 guns bought back from businesses, but the decision on sending any to Ukraine is still pending.

"The Government of Canada continues to work with businesses to identify prohibited firearms in their inventory of NATO calibre that could be donated to Ukraine," a Public Safety spokesperson told the state broadcaster.

Canada's Liberal government is allocating $342.6 million in taxpayer funds this fiscal year to confiscate "assault style" firearms, which were banned by a 2020 Order in Council, initially banning around 1,500 firearm models.

After several years and over $100 million spent, they still lack a clear execution plan, according to the GunBlog.

"I'm sure there are many that are hoping that the next four years will bear little resemblance to the last 10," Giltaca said.

The initiative faces significant opposition from individuals, provinces, and police, as well as logistical challenges, with no known participants.

The 2025-26 Main Estimates, tabled last month, allocated over $260 million in grants for individuals.