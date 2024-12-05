Trudeau will send confiscated firearms to Ukraine, aid war effort

The Trudeau government intends to send some of the confiscated firearms to Ukraine to aid their war effort against Russia. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc added 324 additional makes and models Thursday to the federal list of prohibited guns.

Phase one of the gun “buyback” program is now underway, LeBlanc told reporters.

“As part of that process, the government of Canada has committed to the Ukrainian government to identify whether some of these guns could be donated to support the fight for democracy in Ukraine,” he said.

Canada has committed over $19 billion worth of aid and support to Ukraine, including $4.5 billion worth of lethal and nonlethal military equipment, Defence Minister, Bill Blair, confirmed.

“We have always listened to them and tailored our donations to best meet those needs,” he said. The DND will begin working with Canadian businesses that have weapons Ukraine needs and compensate them with taxpayer dues.

Defence Minister Bill Blair explains how the Liberals' gun buyback could see Canadians' firearms sent to Ukraine.



"Every bit of assistance we can offer to the Ukrainians is one step towards their victory," he adds.

“We've been working very closely with our friends in Ukraine to ensure that weapons that were intended to be used in combat could be made available to them,” Blair told reporters.

“Since Russia's brutal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, Canada has and continues to make every effort to support our Ukrainian allies in their fight, to defend their territory, their sovereignty, their citizens and to win this war,” he added.

The Government of Canada will pay them firearms’ owners the same amount they would have paid to participate in the existing compensation program.

“Every bit of assistance that we can offer to the Ukrainians is one step towards their victory and a worthwhile investment of our collective time and efforts,” Blair said.

“Ukrainians are fighting not only for their sovereignty and freedom, but they're also fighting for the rules-based international order that has kept the world safe for nearly 80 years.”

