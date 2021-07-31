Uncle Hack back from Texas: Nothing's off the table in comedy

On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila sat down with Uncle Hack of the Danger Cats for an exclusive half-hour interview.

In this clip, Uncle Hack talks about the differences in performing his style of comedy in Texas compared to Canada.

Here's a bit of what Uncle Hack had to say:

“It was just — so nice, so great, you know? To see crowds of people, to be able to perform for that many people was unreal. It [a] unique experience, I was so grateful to have the opportunity to go down there and feel that. “And it was full-blown freedom. The people there were great. They don't take it for granted, that's for damn sure. And they were awesome... every comic we'd talk to about [what's] happening in Canada, they're like — it's a sh*thole up. Yeah, no sh*t. That's why we're here!”

This is just an excerpt from the full Gunn Show.

