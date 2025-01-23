University SLAMMED over vile antisemitism at 'anti-racism' symposium

The Queensland University of Technology (QUT) is under fire after its so-called "anti-racism symposium" included antisemitic content, with critics labelling it a “disgraceful racist trope.”

The controversy arose during the National Symposium on Unifying Anti-Racist Research and Action, where Sarah Schwartz, executive officer of the anti-Israel Jewish Council of Australia, targeted Peter Dutton in her speech. Schwartz accused the opposition leader of using Jewish people to further a right-wing agenda.

“For Dutton and his ilk, us Jews are the perfect avatars for peddling racism, Islamophobia [and] anti-immigrant sentiment,” Schwartz told attendees.

Her presentation included an image labelled “Dutton’s Jew,” which she described as a “human shield” enabling Dutton to promote topics such as opposition to Palestinian refugees, criticism of radical left-wing protesters and support for Israel.

Anti-CCP activist Drew Pavlou, posted footage from the event on X, calling it “an absolute farce” and likening it to extremist rhetoric. “This is legitimately insane,” Pavlou said, sharing another slide that juxtaposed images of Peter Dutton, Pauline Hanson, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and others as part of a purported "right-wing pro-Israel agenda."

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ) expressed outrage. “The image is clearly intended to stigmatise as evil and racist any Jewish person who might support the Coalition,” ECAJ president Daniel Aghion said.

Aghion criticised QUT leadership, saying they had ignored warnings about the symposium. “We warned QUT in advance that this symposium was likely to be abused to promote a hateful and extremist agenda that would include antisemitic discourse,” he said.

The ECAJ has referred the incident to the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Human Rights, which is already investigating antisemitism in Australian universities. “People will be forgiven for wondering how much intellectual depth and maturity they can expect from future QUT graduates,” Aghion added.

The Australian Jewish Association also condemned the event, calling it a “revolting anti-Semitic display.” Jewish students and staff have reported ongoing harassment on campuses following the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas.

The inquiry into antisemitism at universities continues to examine these incidents, with findings expected later this year.