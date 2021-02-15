UPDATE: Business booming at J&W Foods after our interview!

By David Menzies I WILL OPEN - CANADA Are you a small business who is still banned from opening in Canada, but plan to reopen your restaurant, store or gym anyway? Let us know, and we’ll report your breaking story. Simply fill out the form on this page with your details. Send

You may recall our interview with Bill Fehr, co-owner of J&W Foods in Toronto’s east end. Bill is passionate and well-spoken when it comes to decrying the economic lockdown that is clearly doing more harm than good. Indeed, the most frequent statement logged in our comments was a plea from viewers that Bill should run for political office (we concur!).

The reason we initially visited J&W Foods is that bylaw continues to harass this operation — for OBEYING the bylaw!

You see, Bill actually respects those patrons who are unable to wear a mask. Thus, if you cannot wear a face-diaper, you are more than welcome to shop at J&W without any sort of hassle or condemnation. COVID-Karens aren’t tolerated here. And accommodating those who cannot wear the mask is indeed written into the bylaw. Yet, bylaw enforcement officers continue to visit and hassle Bill for… well, for NO reason! It’s insane.

On Thursday, the day of the Great Canadian Retail Rebellion (which, alas, never materialized due to, in part, intimidation tactics by the state), we dropped by Bill’s shop for an update. Here’s what he told us: