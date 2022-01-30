UPDATE: Legacy employee of Posh Glencoe Club fired over vaccination status

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Karene Irwin's family has a combined 111 years of service to the Glencoe Club in Calgary, but that apparently meant little to her former employer and after 29 years of loyal service, and multiple generations of her family working for them, she was fired without severance over her vaccination status.

Despite her mistreatment, Karene was heartbroken at having lost a workplace that she felt was like a second home to her and her family.

We told Karene’s story back in November, and we wanted to get an update on what progress has been made on her case. She, like many other Canadians who were shown the door without severance, is not taking their unlawful terminations lying down. Derek From is working on behalf of Karene to demand justice.

There are simply too many businesses out there who feel, often due to the emboldening rhetoric of politicians, that they can simply ignore their contracts with employees and that people unwilling to disclose their private medical information are somehow subhuman and not worthy of the legal protections afforded to anyone else.

There is a particular cruelty in an extremely opulent club firing a legacy employee with a near three-decade sterling track record with no severance simply because of their medical choice.

In this report, we looked back to the original story and also joined lawyer Derek From to hear the latest on the Karene Irwin story.

