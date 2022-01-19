UPDATE: Toronto firefighter terminated for not disclosing vaccination status

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Andrew Mason has been an active-duty firefighter in the city of Toronto for the past five years and worked without question throughout the entire pandemic. While health bureaucrats and politicians told us it was “unsafe” to be out in public, Andrew was out working. Fast-forward to today and he is deemed unsafe to work, simply for not disclosing his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Watch my full report here https://t.co/QPVVhJ6Pmq pic.twitter.com/y4ejNs9249 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) November 17, 2021

As of November 5, 2021, the city of Toronto required all employees to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Through my first discussion with Mr. Mason, we find out he had been suspended without pay from the Toronto Fire Services for not abiding by these measures. You can watch my previous report here.

January 3, 2022 was the deadline for employees to show proof of vaccination or be terminated. Andrew has stayed true to his principles, and that has now cost him his job with him being officially terminated from the Toronto Fire Services.