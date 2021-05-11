UPDATE: Whistle Stop Cafe owner is being released from jail

As of noon Tuesday, the owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe, Chris Scott, remains behind bars for holding a peaceful protest in Mirror, Alberta.

Scott is being held in contempt of court for violating a restraining order won by Alberta Health Services against him, Glen Carritt of United We Roll and unnamed John and Jane Does.

He was taken into custody on Saturday night at 5:30 p.m.

The restraining order, obtained on Thursday without alerting Scott's lawyer, Chad Williamson, prohibits Albertans from organizing, participating in or promoting "unlawful public gatherings."

Outdoor gatherings are currently restricted to five people, according to the latest public health restrictions.

Scott organized a protest on Saturday attended by approximately 1,500 people who are against the lockdown in Alberta.

Scott reopened his restaurant in defiance of the lockdown restrictions in Alberta in January and has been under near constant surveillance by Alberta Health Services and local RCMP since.

On Wednesday, Alberta Health Services and the RCMP chained the doors on the Whistle Stop Cafe, which also includes a gas station, a convenience store and a campground, stranding the community of 500 people without a general store within 20 km.

Scott's lawyer Chad Williamson of Williamson Law gives us an update on his firm's battle to get his client out of jail, and how he plans to have the restraining order on the free assembly rights of Albertans overturned.

To help fund the legal defence of Chris Scott and approximately 1,000 other people who we are helping to fight lockdown tickets in court at no cost to them, please donate today at www.FightTheFines.com.

Donations to Fight The Fines now qualify for a charitable tax receipt through The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity involved in the defence of civil liberties for Canadians.