UPDATES (Day 4): Coutts blockade supporter's trial

By Lincoln Jay

Last year, as the Freedom Convoy protest happened in Ottawa, another like-minded protest sprung up at the Coutts, Alberta-Sweet Grass, Montana border crossing.

Last year, as the Freedom Convoy protest happened in Ottawa, another like-minded protest sprung up at the Coutts, Alberta-Sweet Grass, Montana border crossing.

There, protesters shut down the Canada-U.S. border crossing with a peaceful demonstration demanding an end to COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.

As the federal government began to invoke the Emergencies Act, the Coutts border blockade was brought to an end after a small group of the protesters were arrested on serious allegations by the RCMP.

One individual detained in the Coutts protest was James Sowery, who is accused of speeding at officers near a checkpoint close to the blockade. Sowery is being represented by The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity. To support his legal defence with a tax-receipt eligible donation, visit TruckerLawyer.ca.

For more on the background of this story, watch Syd Fizzard's report from day one of the trial. For updates from day two, click here:

Over on Twitter today, Syd will be providing live updates from day three of Sowery's trial. You can follow along via his account or through the embedded tweets below:

Day 4 of James Sowery's trial by jury expected to resume shortly, he was charged with assault with a weapon and dangerous driving after as he would put it, was given a wave goodbye by the officer at the checkstop, and hit a pylon as he drove by.



Jury is in, closing remarks from the defence are now taking place. Defence is detailing Sowery's positive experiences with demonstrators and officers, and how he was leaving the demonstration because of work. — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 23, 2023

Defence details to the jury how Sowery had the impression the officer at the checkstop was waving goodbye, and when being pulled over he assumed the safest way forward which he saw as stepping out of his vehicle to go on his knees and prepare for arrest, defence asks for aquittal — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 23, 2023

Defence talking to jury about which officers had a clear sight on the incident, now about how Sowery was being fully compliant. Says if Sowery did intend on hurting officers that he would be upset/frustrated after his arrest, which didn't seem to be the case. — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 23, 2023

Defence speaks to conflicting evidence in relation to the location fo the officer closest to the incident. Asks jury to consider how good the officers memory is in relation to pylon placement, reminds jury that one of the photos in evidence for pylon locations was taken recently. — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 23, 2023

Defence speaks to the dangerous driving charge. Defence reminds the jury that the crown must prove Sowery's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Defence suggests Sowery did not meet the speeds that officers said Sowery was travelling, based on the distance measured. — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 23, 2023

Defence saying Sowery may not have understood the officers hand wave, but that is all he's guilty of. — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 23, 2023

Prosecutor making closing remarks to the jury. Making an emotional case for the officer and his workplace, saying it's about the fact that Mr. Sowery made the officer feel unsafe at his workplace, emphasizing that the officer should always be able to go home to his family. — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 23, 2023

Prosecutor says b/c of Sowery, the officer was made to feel very uncomfortable, small, unable to press his foot on the gas, crying, taken off-duty, the worst day of his 14 day career. — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 23, 2023

Prosecutor saying how Sowery was passing "needlessly, dangerously" close to the officer & his vehicle. Saying how the driving was a threat, and that Sowery was "buzzing" the officer. — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 23, 2023

Prosecutor going through exhibits with the jury, describing photos in relation to the incident. — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 23, 2023

Prosecutor addresses what Sowery thought a checkstop would look like, "it's all a red herring" because Sowery "knew" he would have to stop. — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 23, 2023

Prosecutor emphasizing that Sowery's testimony isn't to be more valuable than the others, like the 4 RCMP witnesses involved in the incident, "do you believe Mr. Sowery" highlighting inaccuracies he sees in Sowery's testimony. — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 23, 2023

Prosecutor saying the 'tensions' caused Sowery to be aggressive towards to police, and suggesting that Sowery is saying what he needs to in order to be innocent. Saying Sowery putting his hands up showed guilt. Suggests Sowery has/had anger or aggression towards police. — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 23, 2023

Prosecutor saying how Sowery jumps to extremes, based on the back and forth the prosecutor had with Sowery while on the stand. — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 23, 2023

Prosecutor saying how the officer who waved was using a two-hand gesture that he always uses, and is always understood. Prosecutor saying how the officer may not have been able to affirm this exactly but the 'hand wave' was likely the same. — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 23, 2023

Prosecutor says physical contact did not occur but assault is still present, based on the officers perception of Sowery's intentions (same officer who got emotional, and ASKED on the radio if they should go after Sowery) — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 23, 2023

Prosecutor still implying Sowery has some kind of vitriol towards officers, saying now how the officer saw Sowery af first and thought 'thumbs up looks good' b/c Sowery didn't look like a part of the BOLO — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 23, 2023

He (the RCMP traffic officer) was a vulnerable human being standing along on the highway with a big truck approaching, the prosecutor says. — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 23, 2023

Prosecutor saying Sowery had anger and aggression towards police. Saying Sowery was trying to act like a tough guy. — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 23, 2023

Prosecutor asking the jury that Sowery be convicted on both charges. — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 23, 2023

Adjourned until 2pm — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 23, 2023

Court is back on, judge issuing his final remarks to the jury.



Judge explains to jurors the process they must adhere to in order to make their decision, "You are the sole judges of the facts", advising that they must only find Sowery guilty if it is beyond a reasonable doubt, not probably or likely.



Judge going through the incident, and the differences presented between the prosecutor and the defence, such as the location of the pylon.



