UPDATES (Day 4): Coutts blockade supporter's trial

James Sowery is accused of driving his car towards RCMP officers at a checkpoint near the blockade before changing course at the last moment.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 23, 2023
  • News Analysis
The Canadian Press / Jeff McIntosh
Last year, as the Freedom Convoy protest happened in Ottawa, another like-minded protest sprung up at the Coutts, Alberta-Sweet Grass, Montana border crossing.

There, protesters shut down the Canada-U.S. border crossing with a peaceful demonstration demanding an end to COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.

As the federal government began to invoke the Emergencies Act, the Coutts border blockade was brought to an end after a small group of the protesters were arrested on serious allegations by the RCMP.

One individual detained in the Coutts protest was James Sowery, who is accused of speeding at officers near a checkpoint close to the blockade. Sowery is being represented by The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity. To support his legal defence with a tax-receipt eligible donation, visit TruckerLawyer.ca.

For more on the background of this story, watch Syd Fizzard's report from day one of the trial. For updates from day two, click here:

Over on Twitter today, Syd will be providing live updates from day three of Sowery's trial. You can follow along via his account or through the embedded tweets below:

