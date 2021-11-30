UPenn swimmer dominating women's events originally swam for men's team

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

A University of Pennsylvania swimmer who swam for the men’s team for three years is now dominating women’s competitions.

Lia Thomas, formally named Will Thomas, now identifies as transgender and has reportedly “blasted the number one 200 free time and the second-fastest 500 free time in the nation on Saturday, breaking Penn program records in both events,” SwimSwam reported.

Thomas “swept the 100-200-500 free individual events and contributed to the first-place 400 free relay in a tri-meet against Princeton and Cornell,” the outlet added.

“Thomas began the day with a 1:43.47 (24.6/26.2/26.4/26.1) to win the 200 free,” SwimSwam noted of Thomas’ ability to outperform female athletes. “Only half a second off the NCAA A cut, it is the second-fastest women’s 200 free time in the nation so far this season, and it would have scored in the A final at 2021 NCAA Championships.”

“Next, Thomas clocked a 49.42 to win the 100 free with the only sub-50,” SwimSwam reported. Thomas “went 4:35.06 to win the 500 free by 12.9 seconds, with Penn’s Anna Sofia Kalandadze finishing second in 4:47.93. Defending Ivy champ Ellie Marquardt of Princeton was third (4:48.64). Thomas wrapped up the day anchoring Penn’s 400 free relay with 49.01; the Quakers won by 2.4 seconds over Princeton with 3:22.70.”

Thomas, who was never good enough to be top of the sport as a male athlete, now dominates women’s college records.

SwimSwam reported that earlier in November, in the competition between the Columbia Women’s Swimming and Diving Team and the University of Pennsylvania, Thomas won a pair of gold medals in the 200 free and 100 free by massive margins.

“Being trans has not affected my ability to do this sport and being able to continue is very rewarding,” Thomas said in an interview with the school’s newspaper.

The interview was also featured in the Penn Social Policy & Practice website. In an article titled Game Pieces in the Culture Wars, the article goes on to describe how more than 250 bills are “aimed at reducing the rights of LGBTQ+ people are currently working their way through state legislatures in the United States, or have already been passed.”