URGENT PETITION: Why is Mark Carney pushing to ban cash?

Mark Carney's 140-page border security bill, Bill C-2, includes a provision in section 136 unrelated to border security, which would make cash transactions over $10,000 illegal.

“Every person or entity that is engaged in a business, a profession or the solicitation of charitable financial donations from the public commits an offence if the person or entity accepts a cash payment, donation or deposit of $10,000 or more in a single transaction or in a prescribed series of related transactions that total $10,000 or more.”

This bill has snuck in a clause unrelated to borders or criminals, targeting businesses, doctors, lawyers, and even charities. This is about control, specifically over currency, as central bankers like Mark Carney envy untraceable cryptocurrency.

They want to replace it with government-issued Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) that allow tracking and even control of spending, potentially blocking purchases of items the government dislikes, from firearms to fuel.

The Bank of Canada openly discusses exploring CBDCs, making this bill a stepping stone.

By limiting cash usage, they aim to monitor all transactions, as they already track credit card use. This power could be used against dissent, like the trucker convoys.

Sign the petition at www.DontKillCash.com to stop this intrusion into our financial privacy.