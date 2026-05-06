U.S. Indigenous groups, citing DRIPA, seeking a say in B.C. mining projects

Groups from Alaska and Washington are citing the UN-inspired Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act as they challenge mining projects in British Columbia.

Rebel News
  |   May 06, 2026   |   News   |   2 Comments

 

Skeena Resources Limited

Indigenous groups from Alaska and Washington state are citing British Columbia's Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) to challenge the province's approval of several mining projects, claiming they received inadequate consultation — a violation of their cross-border rights. 

The Southeast Alaska Indigenous Transboundary Commission and Sinixt Confederacy are making the case that their traditional territories expand across the Canada-U.S. border.

The groups say expedited approvals for developments are a breach of their constitutional rights and the UN-inspired principles laid out in DRIPA, an argument potentially bolstered by a B.C. Court of Appeal ruling last December.

The Gitxaała ruling found the province's Mineral Tenure Act failed to ensure free, prior and informed consent, giving legal precedent to the key principles of DRIPA.

“DRIPA is not aspirational — it is the law,” argued Guy Archibald, executive director of the group challenging the law. “UNDRIP does not split rights at the border.”

Premier David Eby has attempted to downplay the role DRIPA plays, pointing to a 2021 Supreme Court ruling which recognized certain U.S. tribes as holding Aboriginal rights in Canada.

Eby asserted that the project would pose no downstream impacts on Alaskan rivers, while a similar fight is taking place with the Sinixt Confederacy seeking to maintain an injunction against a proposed magnesium mine until a proper environmental review has been conducted.

B.C. Conservative MLA Scott McInnis called the situation a “sovereignty crisis” and urged the province to take action.

Please sign our petition to stop UN-driven land seizures and protect Canadian property rights!

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Across British Columbia — and now right inside the City of Richmond — private, fee-simple land that Canadians bought, paid taxes on, and built their lives around is being put in legal limbo because of UNDRIP, B.C.’s DRIPA legislation, and court decisions that elevate race-based, unelected authorities over ordinary homeowners. This is not reconciliation — it’s the slow, administrative expropriation of Canadians’ property without notice, consent, or meaningful political accountability. We are calling on B.C. and federal officials to repeal or amend laws that enable these “land grabs,” to defend fee-simple title in court, and to restore one equal set of laws for 100% of Canadians. Add your name to tell our governments: property rights are human rights — and if we lose those, we lose Canada.

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  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-05-06 19:48:47 -0400 Flag
    This is all an effort by useful idiots to bring down our society. When other useful idiots clamour for a clamp down, the socialists will suspend all rights to deal with the crisis. This is what lower mainland socialists voted for.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-05-06 17:49:09 -0400
    Eby opened a can of worms. Now he’s going to find out that won’t be able to fit them back in and he’ll be needing a larger container.

    As a wise man once said, “Engage brain before putting mouth in gear.”