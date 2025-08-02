U.S. local resident exposes ongoing smuggling at U.S.-Canada border

We’re releasing the second full interview from our northern border investigation — this time with Jerry Miller, a lifelong resident of Churubusco, New York.

Jerry has become our source and eyes on the ground, providing firsthand accounts of organized smuggling operations just steps from his property. If you haven’t yet watched our full report, visit GuardTheBorder.com.

We first met Jerry while investigating a suspected human smuggling property featured in online promotional videos.

What we discovered was staggering: a growing industry run by organized criminal groups charging between $2,000 and $5,000 USD per crossing. “Even during the winter, I had tracks coming up from Canada,” Jerry told us. “The snow was two, three foot deep, but it didn’t stop them,” he said.

“They’ve been continuously coming up through the winter and spring,” added Jerry. “And now, they’re throwing their garbage all over the place... if you feel bad for them, come pick up the garbage.”

According to Jerry, migrants cross two to three times a week, often dropped off by taxis and rideshare vans. “I saw nine running through the field, the last one was a woman with a baby,” he recalled.

He expressed growing safety concerns, including an incident where three migrants were found changing clothes inside his neighbour’s barn. “Law enforcement advised me not to interact, you don’t know what they’re carrying.”

Jerry even referenced a border patrol stop involving suspected hitmen, and trails marked with sticks to guide migrants at night. “Some of these drones, I don’t know if they’re government or part of the underground,” he said.

“The border is too long,” Jerry concluded. “They need more boots on the ground — and fast.”