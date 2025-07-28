Criminal border crossings exposed along Canada-U.S. border

Stationed in Champlain, New York and Franklin, Quebec, we documented how organized criminal networks are smuggling illegal migrants from one country to the other, profiting handsomely in the process.

This investigation began when Jerry Miller, a long-time resident of Churubusco, NY, contacted Rebel News after noticing a spike in suspicious activity on his private property and that of his neighbours'. Miller had previously spoken with our team seven months ago during a prior investigation into smuggling networks that openly promoted their services on social media. That earlier work revealed Churubusco as a known hotspot for illegal crossings.

According to Miller, unlike last year, the majority of migrants are now heading into Canada, and many appear to be of Haitian origin. He believes this trend is linked to Donald Trump’s decision to end TPS (Temporary Protected Status) for more than 500,000 Haitians living in the U.S.

On the ground, we found discarded backpacks, clothing, food, shoes, and even tools strewn across residents’ properties. Among the items recovered were Haitian ID cards, confirming at least some of the migrants' nationalities.

On the first day, we installed a trail camera in a suspected high-traffic crossing zone. While we spent the night actively monitoring the area, our hidden camera recorded a group of 23 individuals illegally crossing the border under the cover of darkness.

Over the next two nights, the area was suddenly swarming with helicopters and drones — an unusual level of surveillance. Whether this heightened activity was a direct response to the previous night's successful crossing remains unclear.

On the fourth night, the camera captured yet another group — 11 migrants, including children — making their way across. At one point, a child appeared visibly frightened by the border patrol floodlight mounted just above the Rebel camera setup.

In total, 34 people were filmed illegally crossing the border — at one single location over just four nights. And that’s only one small section of the 523-kilometre border between Quebec and New York State.

Jerry Miller also described how taxis, Ubers, and other suspicious vehicles frequently drop off or pick up individuals in the area. What’s unfolding appears to be a highly coordinated smuggling operation, and the frequency of these events is only increasing.

Hunter Robare, who lives on the same road as Jerry Miller, explained that illegal activity occurs almost daily in the area. Robare has installed multiple trail cameras throughout the woods and on his property, capturing footage of numerous illegal crossings.

As he put it, “Who really knows who’s crossing?”

While Mark Carney recently announced additional funding for border services, resources for the RCMP remain stretched thin — due to both the length of the border and the rising criminal activity taking place along it.

Rebel News will continue monitoring the situation — but we need your help to keep doing this work.