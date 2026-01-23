U.S. consultant downplays influential role over Canada's politics

Ian Bremmer downplayed the influence he might hold on Canada's government at the World Economic Forum. His firm, Eurasia Group, has employed influential past and present Liberals, including Evan Solomon, Gerald Butts and even Prime Minister Carney's wife, Diana Fox Carney.

Ezra Levant
  January 23, 2026   |   News

Article by Rebel News staff.

The head of an influential American political risk consulting and research firm downplayed the influence he may hold over Canada's government when Rebel News boss Ezra Levant caught up to him on the streets of Davos, Switzerland.

“Are you part of Canada's cabinet?” asked Ezra Levant in jest, adding “a lot of your friends are.”

Ian Bremmer, head of Eurasia Group, said he “really appreciate[d] that,” as he declined to stop for an interview. Bremmer, who also heads up digital media firm GZERO, was attending the World Economic Forum to participate in a discussion on “AI and the new world order.”

Levant then asked Bremmer for his thoughts on the performance of Canada's artificial intelligence minister, Evan Solomon, a former employee of Eurasia Group.

“I hope he's doing well, I love Evan,” he replied, adding he doesn't “closely follow” Prime Minister Mark Carney's cabinet minister, but describing him as a “friend” and “fantastic guy.”

Bremmer declined to share his thoughts on Carney as he dipped inside a building along the Davos Promenade.

“Incredibly,” Levant said, Eurasia Group is “where Evan Solomon worked, Gerry Butts, the former senior adviser to Justin Trudeau, and where I think, until this day, Mark Carney's wife works.”

Describing him as a “friendly guy,” Levant suggested this facade masks “just how powerful he is, at least in our country.”

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

