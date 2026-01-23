U.S. consultant downplays influential role over Canada's politics

Article by Rebel News staff.

The head of an influential American political risk consulting and research firm downplayed the influence he may hold over Canada's government when Rebel News boss Ezra Levant caught up to him on the streets of Davos, Switzerland.

“Are you part of Canada's cabinet?” asked Ezra Levant in jest, adding “a lot of your friends are.”

Ian Bremmer, head of Eurasia Group, said he “really appreciate[d] that,” as he declined to stop for an interview. Bremmer, who also heads up digital media firm GZERO, was attending the World Economic Forum to participate in a discussion on “AI and the new world order.”

Levant then asked Bremmer for his thoughts on the performance of Canada's artificial intelligence minister, Evan Solomon, a former employee of Eurasia Group.

“I hope he's doing well, I love Evan,” he replied, adding he doesn't “closely follow” Prime Minister Mark Carney's cabinet minister, but describing him as a “friend” and “fantastic guy.”

Bremmer declined to share his thoughts on Carney as he dipped inside a building along the Davos Promenade.

“Incredibly,” Levant said, Eurasia Group is “where Evan Solomon worked, Gerry Butts, the former senior adviser to Justin Trudeau, and where I think, until this day, Mark Carney's wife works.”

Describing him as a “friendly guy,” Levant suggested this facade masks “just how powerful he is, at least in our country.”