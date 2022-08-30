Vaccine mandate causes chaos at Washington State Ferries
'I think the only way that the wait times can change is if we bring back the workers who really want to work,' says commuter who uses the ferry. 'We protect them and not force them to get a vaccine in their arm that they do not know what it is.'
Washington State Ferries operates the largest ferry transportation system in the United States, with 21 ferries that travel across the Puget Sound to the many beautiful islands that the state has to offer.
From Kingston, to Seattle, to the San Juan Islands, vessels carry nearly 24 million people each year to the state’s 20 ports. What once was a reliable and efficient form of transportation for thousands of daily commuters, that reliance came to a halt when the coronavirus pandemic swept across the nation and Democrat Governor Jay Inslee implemented a vaccine mandate for state workers.
In October 2021, thousands of unvaccinated workers were fired, with hundreds belonging to the Department of Transportation, which ultimately created the current existential staffing crisis at Washington State Ferries.
With frequent reports of ferry’s being delayed and cancelled, Rebel News reporter Katie Daviscourt went down to the Ferry Terminal in Edmonds, Washington to investigate how the vaccine mandate is impacting daily commuters.
Watch the video for the full report.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.