Vaccine mandate causes chaos at Washington State Ferries

Washington State Ferries operates the largest ferry transportation system in the United States, with 21 ferries that travel across the Puget Sound to the many beautiful islands that the state has to offer.

From Kingston, to Seattle, to the San Juan Islands, vessels carry nearly 24 million people each year to the state’s 20 ports. What once was a reliable and efficient form of transportation for thousands of daily commuters, that reliance came to a halt when the coronavirus pandemic swept across the nation and Democrat Governor Jay Inslee implemented a vaccine mandate for state workers.

In October 2021, thousands of unvaccinated workers were fired, with hundreds belonging to the Department of Transportation, which ultimately created the current existential staffing crisis at Washington State Ferries.

With frequent reports of ferry’s being delayed and cancelled, Rebel News reporter Katie Daviscourt went down to the Ferry Terminal in Edmonds, Washington to investigate how the vaccine mandate is impacting daily commuters.

