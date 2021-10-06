Vaccine passports as a social credit system | PPC supporter gives his opinion

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Prior to the Canadian federal election in September, supporters of Maxime Bernier's People's Party of Canada turned up for a rally in Edmonton, Alberta. At the event, Sheila Gunn Reid spoke to individuals to hear what motivated them to come see Bernier talk, and why they were planning to vote for the PPC.

Speaking to Sheila, one attendee who said he lived overseas in Shenzhen, China was adamant that the current system of vaccine passports being implemented was the building blocks for a Chinese-style social credit system in the West.

Is a social credit system where Canada is headed? Watch and see if you agree with what this man had to say.

