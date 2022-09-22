Vanderbilt University scrubs Transgender Clinic website following Matt Walsh expose

Creative Commons

Vanderbilt Medical University Medical Center has scrubbed all trace of its website promoting its Transgender Clinic days after Daily Wire host Matt Walsh exposed the clinic’s promotion of transgender surgeries.

One of the doctors, Dr. Shayne Taylor, was captured on video bragging about how transgender surgeries are a “big money maker” for the institution.

As detailed by Rebel News on Wednesday, Walsh posted his findings in a lengthy Twitter thread detailing the doctor’s efforts to convince the city of Nashville to get into gender transitions, citing the profitability of the enterprise.

BREAKING: After my report, Vanderbilt’s transgender clinic has deleted their entire website. Literally the whole thing. They’re removing everything. pic.twitter.com/9kAbORA7OY — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 21, 2022

“The female-to-male bottom surgeries, these are huge moneymakers,” Taylor said in the footage.

The governor of Tennessee, Bill Lee, called for an investigation into the university’s Transgender Clinic following Walsh’s expose. In a statement to the Daily Wire, Gov. Bill Lee said that “The ‘pediatric transgender clinic’ at Vanderbilt University Medical Center raises serious moral, ethical and legal concerns.”

“We should not allow permanent, life-altering decisions that hurt children or policies that suppress religious liberties, all for the purpose of financial gain. We have to protect Tennessee children, and this warrants a thorough investigation,” he added.

Vanderbilt was apparently concerned that not all of its staff would be on board. Dr. Ellen Clayton warned that "conscientious objections" are "problematic." Anyone who decides not to be involved in transition surgeries due to "religious beliefs" will face "consequences" pic.twitter.com/CgNicrG4Mg — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

Concluding his original thread, Walsh wrote, “So, let’s review. Vanderbilt got into the gender transition game admittedly in large part because it is very financially profitable. They then threatened any staff members who objected, and enlisted a gang of trans activists to act as surveillance in order to force compliance.”

“They now castrate, sterilize, and mutilate minors as well as adults, while apparently taking steps to hide this activity from the public view,” Walsh wrote. “This is what ‘health care’ has become in modern America.”