Victor Davis Hanson talks state of journalism, conservatism, Big Tech with Rex Murphy

Victor Davis Hanson, senior fellow at the Hoover Institute at Stanford University recently joined National Post columnist Rex Murphy on his YouTube channel, RexTV, for an in-depth interview.

The author of hundreds of articles, scholarly papers and editorials on a broad subject matter stretching from ancient Greek, to agrarian and military history, to foreign and domestic politics as well as contemporary culture, Victor Davis Hanson has written or edited more than 24 books.

This October, his next book, The Dying Citizen: How Progressive Elites, Tribalism and Globalization Are Destroying the Idea of America will be released.