Victorian Liberals silent on Antifa violence while condemning Nazis

Victorian Liberals, who expelled Moira Deeming for being at a protest gate crashed by Neo-Nazis, have not said a word about violent Antifa protestors who assaulted journalists in Melbourne at the weekend.

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini and his cameraman were physically attacked with a flagpole by a large mob of Antifa thugs rallying in Melbourne against a small group of Neo-Nazis protesting outside the Parliament of Victoria.

Antifa turned violent, assaulting Yemini and calling him a Nazi, despite the fact he is a Jew.

Victorian Liberals condemned only the Nazis while pretending the violent Antifa counter-protest did not happen.

There is no place for the neo-Nazi thugs that turned up @VicParliament today.



Australia has a proud immigrant history, it’s a big part of what makes our country great.



The only people not welcome here are hateful and bigoted neo-Nazis.#Springst @JohnPesutto pic.twitter.com/mz5cGUpZVE — David Southwick MP (@SouthwickMP) May 13, 2023

In a joint statement, Liberal leader John Pesutto and deputy leader David Southwick said: “Today, Neo-Nazis have again protested on the steps of the Victorian Parliament. The Victorian Liberals and Nationals condemn Neo-Nazi thugs and their toxic bigotry and hate.”

Pesutto and Southwick called the Nazi's “behaviour unacceptable and against the values of an inclusive, tolerant and multicultural community”.

Many online were left wondering why the Liberal leaders did not say a word about so-called ‘anti-fascist’ Antifa groups attacking innocent people in the streets of Melbourne.

If you're going to moan about extremists, notice all of them. — PoliBard (@PoliBard) May 13, 2023

Thank you David, can you also call out antifa groups as well. Neither are needed in this country. — Scott G 🇦🇺 (@BuggaThe) May 13, 2023

No one like Nazis. They should be arrested. But why is there no statement about left wing extremists that turned up too ? — Rad 😘 (@Just_Rad) May 13, 2023

You forgot to mention Antifa - but that’s so convenient for you as a hater of women #RealLibsNeeded — Lee (Old/Wiser) (@LeBomber05) May 13, 2023

Critics argued that if the Liberals are going to condemn extremists, they should condemn all of them, not just those they find politically convenient.

All of this comes as the Moria Deeming saga drags on, with former Prime Minister Tony Abbott telling Sky News he was “utterly dismayed” at Pesutto’s decision to boot her from the party room.