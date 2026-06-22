WATCH: Former Mayor WINS court battle against Labor government

The Victorian Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn the suspension of Whittlesea Mayor Aidan McLindon has injected new urgency into debates about the reach of state government over local councils. The ruling is seen as a significant setback for the Labor government, which has faced criticism for what some describe as an overextension of authority in local council affairs.

Today, the Supreme Court has ruled in my favour. I will continue to fight for every Victorian to restore the democracy which was taken from us all over the past 10 years… pic.twitter.com/YoCyWbTk73 — Aidan McLindon (@aidanpmclindon) June 9, 2026

McLindon, who was removed from his mayoral role for six months in 2025, has emerged from the legal battle ready to challenge the status quo. He is now calling on councillors across Victoria to resist what he characterises as a concerted effort by Labor politicians to undermine local democracy. McLindon contends that issues in Victorian governance are not confined to state parliament; he argues that local councils are also compromised by corrupt practices and bureaucratic misuse of power.

Central to the court’s decision was the finding that McLindon was denied procedural fairness during the investigation into his conduct. This lack of due process led the Supreme Court to overturn his suspension. The justification for the suspension, given by then-local government minister Nick Staikos and framed as necessary for the ‘health and safety’ of councillors and staff, was found to be more politically motivated than substantive.

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McLindon refuted the allegations that prompted his suspension, including accusations of intimidation, racism, and homophobia, most of which were ultimately dismissed. Despite this, the government proceeded with four separate inquiries, funded by taxpayers, in an effort to quell what it viewed as a dissenting voice within local government.

Describing the ordeal as a 'witch hunt,' McLindon asserted that the actions against him stemmed from his policy disagreements with the Labor government. He and his supporters argue that the entire episode highlights a broader pattern of suppressing dissent within Victoria’s local government structures.

The conduct that triggered official scrutiny included McLindon’s opposition to policies such as the display of transgender flags in childcare centres and his public references to Indigenous Australians as his ‘brothers and sisters.’ Bureaucratic authorities characterised such language as ‘insensitive.’ Critics say the process for dealing with dissenters goes beyond marginalisation, extending to their systematic removal.

Following the court victory, McLindon has called for sweeping reforms to the Local Government Act, advocating for increased protections for councillors and demanding the resignation of Nick Staikos. Supporters have also called for a parliamentary inquiry into local government practices and a review of how council CEOs and codes of conduct are used to silence opposition.

With the legal battle concluded, McLindon is considering additional legal action against the government. He views the judgment as the end of a difficult year and the beginning of a broader campaign for transparency and accountability within Victoria’s council system.