Vigil for Charlie Kirk draws thousands in Calgary
Alberta-wide vigils were also held in Red Deer, Edmonton, and Cochrane.
Last night, thousands gathered at Calgary City Hall for a vigil honoring Charlie Kirk. Attendees prayed, sang, and held candles, led by local church leaders who prayed for boldness, strength, and unity.
Part of an Alberta-wide movement, simultaneous vigils were held in Red Deer, Edmonton, and Cochrane. Attendees in each city prayed, worshipped, and reflected on Kirk’s influence on their communities and Canada’s conservative movement.
A Turning Point Alberta chapter is forming in Calgary, according to one attendee, aiming to train young conservatives for leadership roles, while continuing to fulfill Kirk's vision.
Vigil attendees felt grief and determination, viewing Kirk's life as a call to action.
His enduring vision inspires Albertans to organize, worship, and mobilize around conservative principles.
Angelica Toy
Social Media Coordinator
Angelica was taught from a young age to question the mainstream narrative and seek the truth. Guided by her faith and commitment to freedom, she regularly hits the streets of Calgary, Alberta, where she lives and attends university.
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-09-15 19:22:27 -0400 FlagRemember that we normal people outnumber the leftist haters of all things wholesome. I take courage in the tens of thousands turning out for Charlie Kirk. And unlike the enraged and deranged left, we don’t kill our opponents.