Vigil for Charlie Kirk draws thousands in Calgary

Last night, thousands gathered at Calgary City Hall for a vigil honoring Charlie Kirk. Attendees prayed, sang, and held candles, led by local church leaders who prayed for boldness, strength, and unity.

Part of an Alberta-wide movement, simultaneous vigils were held in Red Deer, Edmonton, and Cochrane. Attendees in each city prayed, worshipped, and reflected on Kirk’s influence on their communities and Canada’s conservative movement.

A Turning Point Alberta chapter is forming in Calgary, according to one attendee, aiming to train young conservatives for leadership roles, while continuing to fulfill Kirk's vision.

Vigil attendees felt grief and determination, viewing Kirk's life as a call to action.

His enduring vision inspires Albertans to organize, worship, and mobilize around conservative principles.