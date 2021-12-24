Viral WestJet ‘Christmas Miracle’ video creator discusses airline’s hypocrisy

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

The snow was coming down and Christmas spirit was in the air when we met with a WestJet pilot who was one of the people responsible for the viral ‘Christmas Miracle’ video that featured WestJet employees who were terminated over vaccine disclosures dropping off their company property as a group in a show of solidarity. The video was a satirical spin on WestJet’s annual Christmas Miracle campaigns.

For those unfamiliar with the WestJet Christmas Miracles, every year WestJet sets out to make Christmas wishes come true for some lucky people out there. It is an initiative that very much aligns with what WestJet once was, a company that cared about people. Now however, if you are unvaccinated, WestJet apparently has no interest in showing you they care — they are too busy showing you the door — and right before Christmas, too.

The real Christmas miracle would be if the executives at WestJet grew a backbone and stood up for the folks who have worked throughout COVID-19 for months without so much as a complaint and are now suddenly told they are not good enough to keep their jobs. Regardless of medical, religious or personal reasons, WestJet has been unrelenting in failing to acknowledge vaccine exemptions, regardless of how many years employees have given them. Maybe on Christmas day their hearts will suddenly grow three sizes… and hopefully not as a side effect of the jab.

