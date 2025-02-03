War on WOKE: Will Australia follow U.S. lead on slashing idealogical waste?

Shadow government efficiency minister Jacinta Price has unveiled the Coalition’s plan to slash wasteful spending, promising to implement a strategy similar to the successful DOGE approach in the United States.

The announcement comes as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese faces growing unpopularity, increasing the likelihood of a change in government at the next election. Price has vowed to eliminate taxpayer-funded “ideologically driven” programs, mirroring efforts by Trump and business leaders like Elon Musk to streamline government spending and cut unnecessary costs.

Price said excessive spending under Labor had gone unchecked, pointing to the staggering $452,953 spent on 'welcome to country' ceremonies over two years.

Help us Gelon Rinusk, you're our only hope!



Seriously though... how do we get these two to bring DOGE to Australia?



The Bat-Signal? Milk and cookies?



I'm willing to try anything at this point... pic.twitter.com/2fBO3yJWDP — Topher Field (@TopherField) February 3, 2025

“We don't need to be spending that much money on events such as that,” Price said, adding that such ceremonies should be reserved for “particularly important events” and that the Coalition would “reduce that dramatically.”

She also took aim at the Department of Defence’s new “gender diversity and inclusion” officer role, which offers a salary of up to $130,000, questioning the necessity of such positions.

“You have to wonder what they're actually really about,” Price said.

She also confirmed that Labor’s First Nations foreign policy strategy and the position of First Nations ambassador would be axed.

“Again, I don't know why they come up with these divisive positions that are, you know, racially identified … It's just ideologically driven and it's not beneficial for all Australians,” she said.

Australia needs its own DOGE pic.twitter.com/9aspIrf90V — Orion (@TheOmeg55211733) February 3, 2025

The opposition is setting its sights on reducing waste across multiple areas, with Price listing billions spent on initiatives including $1 billion for a US company to build a quantum computer in Brisbane, $170 million on ad campaigns, and $450 million on the failed 2023 referendum.

“The Prime Minister knew he was going to lose that referendum, but still went ahead spending those dollars,” Price said.

With Albanese’s government under fire for excessive spending and polling showing a shift in public sentiment, the Coalition is making its case for a more disciplined approach.