WATCH: Brisbane protesters march into the new year
You can't rain on their parade: huge crowds take to streets despite the weather
Brisbane crowds marched into the new year with high spirits and without incident on the weekend.
A new year and new faces at The People’s Revolution march in Brisbane’s Musgrave Park where thousands gathered in the name of freedom.
The event kicked off with music and guest speakers. One of the speakers, Allona Lahn from the Informed Medical Option’s Party, shared her thoughts that the fight is not over yet.
Familiar faces were spotted throughout the day either showing off their Rebel Store clothing or just saying hello. The rain didn't stop the overwhelmingly positive atmosphere, the umbrellas came up and people marched on.
Many attendees at the rally had either lost their job, been stood down or was about to lose their job due to vaccine mandates. The numbers soared to an estimated 150,000 people with the march from start to finish taking 15 minutes to pass through just one spot.
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.