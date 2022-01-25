WATCH: Brisbane protesters march into the new year

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Brisbane crowds marched into the new year with high spirits and without incident on the weekend.

A new year and new faces at The People’s Revolution march in Brisbane’s Musgrave Park where thousands gathered in the name of freedom.

The event kicked off with music and guest speakers. One of the speakers, Allona Lahn from the Informed Medical Option’s Party, shared her thoughts that the fight is not over yet.

Familiar faces were spotted throughout the day either showing off their Rebel Store clothing or just saying hello. The rain didn't stop the overwhelmingly positive atmosphere, the umbrellas came up and people marched on.

Many attendees at the rally had either lost their job, been stood down or was about to lose their job due to vaccine mandates. The numbers soared to an estimated 150,000 people with the march from start to finish taking 15 minutes to pass through just one spot.