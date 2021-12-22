WATCH: Brisbane streets come ALIVE with the sound of FREEDOM

By Avi Yemini Sign up for Rebel News Australia! Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story! Sign Up

As many as 100,000 people packed the streets of Brisbane on the weekend to protest against vaccine mandates and other authoritarian measures brought in as part of Queensland's management of the global pandemic.

Marching under the banner of 'The People's Revolution' the crowd moved through Southbank and gathered at Musgrave Park where a party atmosphere filled the grounds with no green tick requirements in sight.

While there was some tension as the large group passed by venues requiring vaccine passes, the protest was overwhelmingly positive and went ahead without incident.

The crowds were again diverse, made up of parents seeking to represent a more hopeful future for their children, to concerned grandparents, business owners affected by the pandemic and others concerned about the impact of overbearing government control.

"As an 18-year-old, I served this country in war," said one attendee. "And I think it's disgusting now as a 71-year-old that I have to fight for my own freedom. I'm not allowed in the RSL to have a meal because I haven't been double-jabbed. "This country has just fallen apart."

Others also expressed their sadness for how the government has treated segments of the community, especially those health carers and essential workers hailed last year as the heroes of the pandemic response.

"I lost my job after 35 years of nursing," said one of the many nurses impacted by the mandates.

