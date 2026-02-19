LIVE: Danielle Smith talks immigration, fiscal challenges in address to Albertans

Premier Danielle Smith will address Albertans tonight in a rare live televised broadcast at 6:45 p.m. MT (8:45 p.m. EST), setting the stage for her United Conservative Party (UCP) government's upcoming provincial budget, scheduled for tabling on February 26.

The special pre-budget address comes at a critical juncture for the province as separation sentiment continues to increase. Smith has signaled that rapid population growth—largely fueled by federal immigration policies—combined with softening oil revenues will dominate the discussion.

Alberta has added approximately 600,000 residents over the past four years, making it Canada's fastest-growing province and straining infrastructure, healthcare, housing, and public services.

Smith has described the situation as unsustainable, noting that expenses are rising faster than revenues, especially with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices often dipping below $60 per barrel—well under the province's break-even threshold of around $74.

In recent comments, she emphasized the need for change, arguing that unchecked growth from immigration is putting undue pressure on hardworking Albertans and core services.

The premier's office and key aides, including Chief of Staff Rob Anderson, have highlighted immigration numbers in social media posts leading up to the event, underscoring expectations that Smith will outline potential policy shifts.

These could include calls for Ottawa to adjust national immigration targets or for Alberta to pursue greater provincial authority over newcomers—such as prioritizing those with jobs lined up or English proficiency—to better align with the province's capacity.

This televised message reflects the UCP's fiscal conservative approach: protecting taxpayers from ballooning costs while advocating for Alberta to assert more control over its economic destiny amid federal policies seen as driving unsustainable influxes. Smith has promised "tough choices" in the forthcoming budget to address these headwinds.