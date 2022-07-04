WATCH: James Topp gives emotional speech after arriving at National War Memorial

E-transfer (Canada):

James Topp has been walking since February. He embarked on this journey in protest of Justin Trudeau’s discriminatory vaccine mandates and to help restore the country he calls home, Canada.

After a long time on the road and plenty of sacrifices, Topp and his team finally arrived at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

He had one plan for that evening: Place his hand on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and give a speech which would help Canadians regain solidarity and get through this difficult time.

Topp arrived, followed by thousands of Canadians who have been marching alongside him for different amounts of time. He was also accompanied by veterans who helped ensure the safety of everyone, and that everyone would remain law-abiding.

Topp’s arrival was very emotional for many, including him. As soon as he placed his hand on the monument, he began crying.

Tears of pride. Tears of joy. Tears because he knew that this journey was meaningful.

On the video, viewers can notice how much Topp expressed his gratitude for the people that supported him and marched with him throughout his journey. “I want to thank the people that were there with me,” he said.

He also gave a speech beforehand about the importance of unity and repairing the country.

