WATCH: Jews being targeted and attacked by two HATE groups in Melbourne

On Sunday, the Melbourne Jewish community held a rally in solidarity with Israel. 

When the peaceful event was announced, two extremist groups took to the internet, calling on people to travel to the Jewish neighbourhood:

  1. Antifa organised a counter-protest, inviting their friends to rally in the same park. 
  2. And a woman posted a video on TikTok that went viral, inciting jihadis to also head to Caulfield.

So it's no surprise that both groups showed up to interrupt the family-friendly event. 

WATCH & SHARE what happened when I met them.

Australia Israel
  • By Avi Yemini

