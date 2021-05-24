WATCH: Jews being targeted and attacked by two HATE groups in Melbourne
On Sunday, the Melbourne Jewish community held a rally in solidarity with Israel.
When the peaceful event was announced, two extremist groups took to the internet, calling on people to travel to the Jewish neighbourhood:
- Antifa organised a counter-protest, inviting their friends to rally in the same park.
- And a woman posted a video on TikTok that went viral, inciting jihadis to also head to Caulfield.
So it's no surprise that both groups showed up to interrupt the family-friendly event.
WATCH & SHARE what happened when I met them.
Spread the Word!
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.