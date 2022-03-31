WATCH: On location for Pastor Artur Pawlowski's release from jail

By Adam Soos PETITION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski The government must stop persecuting Pastor Artur Pawlowski. 44,052 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

After spending 51 days behind bars, Pastor Artur Pawlowski was granted bail on a litany of charges stemming from his preaching at the Coutts border blockade and a series of health order and contempt of court order violations resulting from Pastor Artur opening his church, feeding the homeless and attending protests allegedly in violation of COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.

While Artur is now home, he is far from free, as he is subject to a strict curfew and an effective house arrest aside from times where he is serving his church community as a pastor.

You will be able to watch an exclusive long-form interview with Artur about his harrowing 51 days of incarceration that was recorded shortly after his release, but we were also on location at the Calgary Remand Centre to cover the release itself. As with all things Pastor Artur, authorities added a wrinkle to what should have been a straightforward release.

A crowd comprised of friends, family and congregants was on location to greet Pastor Artur as he left the Remand Centre, which is not at all uncommon when someone is being released. After a delay of an hour or so, Marzena, Artur’s wife, was notified by the corrections officers and relayed the message to all in attendance that if Pastor Artur were to speak with anyone as he was leaving the facility grounds he would be arrested again immediately. Not wanting to jeopardize his release, the crowd cleared out and Marzena and Nathaniel, Artur’s son, picked Artur up at the jail doors, with no one else being allowed near the area, and quickly left the area.

Shockingly, when I approached one of the guards who came out to ensure people were leaving to ask where we as media could position ourselves without compromising Artur’s release — explaining that we had covered pastor releases before without issue — he rudely scoffed. When pressed, he refused to answer and said that he doesn’t talk to Rebel News. At all times we were respectful and compliant, but if this is how they treat media respectfully asking a question on camera with plenty of witnesses, I am no longer surprised at some of the horrible treatment Artur described at the hands of certain guards.

We were able to capture Artur’s release from a distance before we joined him at his home for an extended interview, which, as I mentioned, will be available later today.

It is certainly welcome news to learn that Pastor Artur is at home with his family, but he is far from finished his legal fight. He faces strict bail terms and already has several court dates scheduled for October and November 2022, with more likely to follow. Artur is counting on your support to help pay his legal fees, so if you want to make a tax receipt eligible donation and support his fight for justice, go to SaveArtur.com.