WATCH: Trudeau Liberals use Uvalde, Tx. massacre as pretext to clamp down on gun rights

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed the highly questionable police response to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting and examined how Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party is using the tragedy as a pretext to ramp up restrictions on law-abiding gun owners.

Trudeau proposed a flurry of new restrictions on guns in Canada just days after the devastation in Uvalde. These included the implementation of a national freeze on handguns and the enacting of a new "red flag" law aimed at curbing the use of guns by requiring those who are deemed "a danger to themselves or others" to surrender their firearms to authorities.

As reported by BBC "The bill, which was presented to Canada's parliament on Monday, makes it impossible to buy, sell, transfer or import handguns anywhere in the country.