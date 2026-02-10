Wave of freedom may wash away dictatorships: Ezra Levant

On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra harkened back to the early 90s and the fall of the Berlin Wall, comparing it to the world in 2026. Back then, the Soviet Union collapsed without a war, liberating millions from the Iron Curtain's oppressive regimes.

The fight for freedom seemed won; yet threats like Islamist extremism quickly reminded the world that liberty is never permanent.

In Venezuela, 2026 began with a targeted U.S. operation against the country's dictator, Nicolas Maduro. The successful operation showed regime change could occur without a sprawling military occupation, like those attempted in Iraq and Afghanistan in years prior.

Cuba, a close ally of Venezuela, is now running out of oil and essential goods. The Communist regime is near collapse, with Cuban-Americans surely poised to restore freedom and prosperity to the island.

El Salvador has more closely aligned itself with the U.S., while Nicaragua and Colombia are also shifting under American diplomatic and regional pressure.

The same wave of liberation that is sweeping Latin America may make its way to the Middle East, where Iran may be next, Ezra speculated, noting the increasingly secular young Iranian population is frustrated with decades of rule from the Islamist regime.

“I feel like we are just like that moment in 1989,” Ezra said.

“I think that the Berlin Wall is falling. It's not one big Berlin Wall, but in Venezuela, in Cuba, in maybe Nicaragua to come soon, Colombia is obeying Trump's demands for change, and imagine if Iran, a regional enemy, were to fall and be replaced with something democratic.”