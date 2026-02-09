A historic wave of freedom threatens dictatorships everywhere

It feels like history is repeating itself ... is another Berlin Wall moment is unfolding before our eyes?

Ezra Levant
  |   February 09, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Article by Rebel News staff

For those old enough to remember the fall of the Berlin Wall, it's hard not to see parallels in today’s world. Back then, the Soviet Union collapsed without a shot fired, liberating millions and marking what Francis Fukuyama once called “the end of history.” The fight for freedom seemed momentarily won. Yet, radical threats like Islamist extremism quickly reminded us that liberty is never permanent.

At home in Canada, we are mired in economic mismanagement, corruption and censorship. Mark Carney’s jet-setting lifestyle and hollow promises on trade, Anita Anand’s performative diplomacy and police forces investigating themselves all underscore a government more focused on appearances than results. Meanwhile, the mainstream media amplifies minor controversies and selectively frames narratives, leaving Canadians bewildered by the state of their country.

But the contrast with the global stage is stark. In Venezuela, a targeted operation against Nicolás Maduro shows that regime change can occur without sprawling military occupation. Political prisoners have been freed, economic security is a focus, and ordinary citizens are witnessing tangible change. Cuba, meanwhile, is running out of oil and essential goods, and the country’s communist regime is on the ropes. Once the dictator Diaz-Canel exits, Cuban Americans are poised to restore freedom and opportunity in the island nation.

Iran may be next. Young Iranians, increasingly secular and frustrated with decades of clerical rule, could join the wave of liberation sweeping Latin America. Nicaragua and Colombia are already shifting, influenced by U.S. diplomacy and regional pressure. Across continents, a bloodless transformation of authoritarian states is underway, echoing the euphoric moment of 1989.

Yes, Canada struggles. But even here, witnessing the domino effect of freedom restores hope. The Berlin Wall may have fallen decades ago, but history is once again in motion. Across the Americas, and perhaps soon in Iran, people are reclaiming their liberty ... and we have a front-row seat to the unfolding story of democracy triumphing over tyranny.

Please donate to support our mission to tell the world the truth about Cuba!

Latest News

Reporting from authoritarian states isn’t easy — and it certainly isn’t cheap. Travel, security, equipment, translators, and logistics all add up, and there’s no government funding or corporate sponsorship covering the bill. If you believe independent journalism should have the courage to go where others won’t, please consider making a contribution to support this mission. Every donation helps us continue uncovering the truth and sharing the stories that would otherwise remain hidden.

Amount
$
DONATE

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-02-09 21:16:30 -0500 Flag
    I do hope you’re right, Ezra. I still remember the uprising in Brazil and how that fizzled. I remember the Yellow Jacket movement in France and how it fizzled too. I pray I’m wrong in feeling this will fizzle out too somehow.