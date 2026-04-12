'We have no choice': Irish workers protest soaring fuel costs

Written by Rebel News Staff

Protesters in Cork, Ireland say rising costs are driving a growing wave of demonstrations across Ireland, with participants warning the situation is becoming unsustainable.

In an interview with Ezra, several attendees, including truck drivers and mechanics, said the rising price of fuel and everyday goods has pushed many to take action for the first time.

“We have no choice,” said one truck driver involved in a family haulage business. “Costs have gone too far. People can’t keep up with it anymore.”

Participants described the protests as widespread and largely grassroots, with individuals from multiple sectors — including transport, agriculture and construction — joining in despite having no formal organization tying them together.

A mechanic attending the protest said the impact extends beyond a single industry.

While the outcome remains uncertain, participants said they are prepared to continue. “We’ll stay as long as it takes,” one protester said, adding that for many involved, “failure isn’t an option.”

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