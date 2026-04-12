'We have no choice': Irish workers protest soaring fuel costs

From truckers to mechanics, demonstrators in Cork say rising prices are driving unprecedented turnout.

Ezra Levant
  |   April 12, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Written by Rebel News Staff

Protesters in Cork, Ireland say rising costs are driving a growing wave of demonstrations across Ireland, with participants warning the situation is becoming unsustainable.

In an interview with Ezra, several attendees, including truck drivers and mechanics, said the rising price of fuel and everyday goods has pushed many to take action for the first time.

“We have no choice,” said one truck driver involved in a family haulage business. “Costs have gone too far. People can’t keep up with it anymore.”

Participants described the protests as widespread and largely grassroots, with individuals from multiple sectors — including transport, agriculture and construction — joining in despite having no formal organization tying them together.

A mechanic attending the protest said the impact extends beyond a single industry. 

While the outcome remains uncertain, participants said they are prepared to continue. “We’ll stay as long as it takes,” one protester said, adding that for many involved, “failure isn’t an option.”

To see more of our coverage on the ground in Ireland and to support our journalism, please consider donating at http://TheTruthAboutIreland.com

The Truth About Ireland

meta-img

Ezra Levant has travelled to Dublin, Ireland to report firsthand on a growing protest movement led by truckers, farmers, and other working people. As governments and legacy media shape their own narratives, Ezra's mission is to speak directly with those involved and present their voices, unfiltered and in full context. At a moment of rising political tension, Ezra is on the ground to provide independent journalism so the public can see events as they unfold, not just how they’re portrayed by the mainstream press.

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.